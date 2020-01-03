While the library might be viewed as a quiet place for readers to enjoy a book, the opportunities do not stop there.
Children have the opportunity to enjoy programs full of “sneaky learning,” Tricia Wehrenberg, youth services librarian at the Winona Public Library, said.
“I think it’s important to offer that programming to give families a way to connect with their kids and to participate in fun, educational programming without having to worry about a price tag on it,” Wehrenberg said.
Each year, the Winona Public Library fills its schedule with programs for children of all ages and their families.
Wehrenberg said she focuses on spreading the library’s resources well, benefiting children who aren’t yet in school, younger school-aged children, tweens and teens, along with families as a whole. She also works to vary when the programs are offered, to fit different schedules.
The “sneaky learning” can be found in events such as laser tag for teens. While the opportunity may seem like one purely full of fun, it doesn’t just stop there.
Wehrenberg said laser tag allowed teens to learn how to work together and develop strategies, while also enjoying some exercise.
“So while on the surface it may look like just kind of a fun program, it also has a lot of educational components to it. And I’m really mindful in making sure that those come out in all of the programs that we do,” Wehrenberg said. “Since we do have limited resources, I want to make sure that I’m using them as effectively as possible.”
Children also had the chance recently to make new connections with students they might not go to school with, while also watching cheesy movies.
During Reel Bad Movies, children enjoyed a laugh while also making new friendships.
“It seems like a kind of superfluous program, but it was a good opportunity for them to meet kids that have the same interests as them,” Wehrenberg said.
Wehrenberg said that programs “maybe will help some of the older kids build their own community of friendships or like-minded individuals.”
The children have the chance with these programs to have a third space away from home and school, she said. They can have an opportunity to express themselves freely.
For the younger children, who are still making huge strides in learning how to read, programs like 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten help develop their skills while uniting them with their caregivers.
Families bring home sheets that help them keep track of 100 books read at a time. Once they fill out their sheet, the children will receive a prize at the library when they turn in the sheet and pick up a new one.
When the children reach the 1,000-book mark, they are honored with the opportunity of choosing a book that will stay in the library’s collection, but will be marked on the front saying that the child chose it.
“There was a woman that told me her son, who had completed our program, was well above his reading level in his kindergarten class. And she said that she fully attributed that to this program, because it really helped him to be motivated to read and to have goals to read that he kept doing it,” Wehrenberg said.
You have free articles remaining.
Luke Merchlewitz, a second-grade teacher at Washington Kosciusko Elementary School, has witnessed the importance of reading for children.
“The first benefit I think of is just the whole word exposure,” he said. The children learn while watching the reader’s mouth as they speak, along with the pictures in the books. They then become interested in adding those words to their vocabularies.
He often tells his students that, “Readers are leaders and leaders are readers.” This lesson helps inspire them to want to continue to grow their skill in reading.
Children also enjoy the responsibility of having a library card for themselves, he said.
Merchlewitz said that a variety of books is important for children to experience, because no one knows what may trigger a child to start enjoying reading.
The learning doesn’t simply stop within the walls of the library though.
Through connecting with other organizations and schools in the library, the love for reading is shared with the community.
Wehrenberg said that examples of reaching out into the community include story time and parent education at the Winona Area Learning Center; pop-up programming at the East End Recreation Center; partnerships with Miller Mentoring for monthly programs; and visiting Headstart to help parents learn how to support children as they develop their learning skills and to help the children sign up for library cards.
Wehrenberg said, “It’s important to us to bring the library outside of our walls for individuals who can’t necessarily make it to the library.”
She said that she enjoys connecting with the children when they visit the library and participate in the programs.
She said some of the children will run to her office, sharing with her how school is going and show her pictures that they’ve colored for her.
A child once wrote her a note, Wehrenberg said, that said “Tricia is great.”
She recalled the child then telling her, “So you always remember what you are.”
Looking at the future, Wehrenberg said she is looking forward to an evening book club starting in March, where children and their caregivers will read a book at home and then come together with others to discuss and do activities related to the book.
She also is looking forward to the Art Smart program, where children will learn about artists and then create art similar to how the artists’ created their own.
It looks like the impact that the public library can have on the community isn’t stopping any time soon, with a calendar packed full of opportunities for learning and fun.
“I just think the value of the public library and what they could do for me as a classroom teacher and what they do for the community and young readers is just vital,” Merchlewitz said.
For more information about the Winona Public Library and upcoming programs and events, visit winona.lib.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.