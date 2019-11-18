Take a look back in time and learn more about the possible truth behind the tales of King Arthur Wednesday, while also learning more about Wales.
During the evening at the Winona County History Society, Hywel “Taff” Roberts will share about the Wild Wales Tours & Walkabouts trips, where Roberts leads the way for travelers to visit, learn more about and enjoy Wales and Newfoundland.
Roberts, who is a Wales native, will also be joined by Scott Lloyd, a Welsh author who published the book “King Arthur’s Place Names in Wales.”
Lloyd’s book shares information about 150 places in the country that have names connected to the legendary King Arthur.
Lloyd works at the National Library of Wales for the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments in Wales and has been a member of the British Branch of the International Arthurian Society committee.
Roberts explained that a lot of people like to claim that King Arthur was a native of different countries, but he said this book helps directly connect King Arthur to Wales.
He said that many countries want to claim him partially because of how many stories that have developed based on the original tellings of King Arthur.
Roberts said that Lloyd’s book helps with the investigation of what connections there are between the land and King Arthur, while not simply looking for proof of Arthur directly like many historians have done before.
Roberts shared why King Arthur means a great deal to him and other people from Wales, “I was born in Wales. And as a young man, as a young boy, most of the stories I heard were about King Arthur.”
He remembered connecting to the stories that he was told.
When he moved to the United States more than four decades ago, he wanted to preserve stories, culture, language and history, which he has continued to be able to do so with tours, walkabouts and presentations.
When people attend the presentation Wednesday, he hopes they will understand the importance of the stories being told and possibly learn from them to better understand present situations and possible future events.
The event is set to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Winona County History Society, 160 Johnson St., Winona.
Admission is $3 for students and $7 for all other attendees. Attendees will also be able to enjoy tea, coffee and Welsh cakes during the event.
The event is sponsored by Wild Wales Tours & Walkabouts, St. David’s Society of Minnesota and Minnesota Welsh Association.
