Preliminary results: Winona Area Public Schools sees two incumbents re-elected; new member wins tight race

Incumbents Jim Schul and Tina Lehnertz, along with Stephanie Smith, who ran to replace Allison Quam, have won the Winona Area Public Schools Board elections for district four, district five, and district three, respectively, according to preliminary voting results Tuesday evening.

District Three

Stephanie Smith preliminarily won the district three board position with 1,607 votes or about 49.91%.

Her competitor, Tesla Mitchell, who was leading most of the night as precincts reported in results, ended up closely behind with 1,586 votes or about 49.25%.

Twenty-seven votes were write-ins.

District Four

Current incumbent Jim Schul, with slightly more than half of district four's votes, preliminarily won with 2,204 votes or about 51.77%.

Coming in closely behind, competitor Torry Moore received 2,032 votes or about 47.73%.

There were 27 write-ins submitted in the race.

District Five

Current incumbent Tina Lehnertz preliminary won district five with over double the votes of her competitor Kenneth Kersting.