Preliminary results: Winona Area Public Schools sees two incumbents re-elected; new member wins tight race
Preliminary results: Winona Area Public Schools sees two incumbents re-elected; new member wins tight race

From the COLLECTION; Catch up with Winona area election results series

Incumbents Jim Schul and Tina Lehnertz, along with Stephanie Smith, who ran to replace Allison Quam, have won the Winona Area Public Schools Board elections for district four, district five, and district three, respectively, according to preliminary voting results Tuesday evening.

District Three

Stephanie Smith mug

Smith

Stephanie Smith preliminarily won the district three board position with 1,607 votes or about 49.91%.

Her competitor, Tesla Mitchell, who was leading most of the night as precincts reported in results, ended up closely behind with 1,586 votes or about 49.25%.

Tesla Mitchell New Mug

Tesla Mitchell

Twenty-seven votes were write-ins.

District Four

Jim Schul mug

Schul

Current incumbent Jim Schul, with slightly more than half of district four's votes, preliminarily won with 2,204 votes or about 51.77%.

Coming in closely behind, competitor Torry Moore received 2,032 votes or about 47.73%.

Torry Moore

Moore

There were 27 write-ins submitted in the race.

District Five

Tina Lehnertz mug

Lehnertz

Current incumbent Tina Lehnertz preliminary won district five with over double the votes of her competitor Kenneth Kersting.

Lehnertz received 2,446 votes or about 68.61%, while Kersting receiving received 1,093 votes or about 30.66%.

Kenneth Kersting mug

Kersting

There were 26 write-ins for district five.

