Preliminary results: State Senate race remains tight; Pelowski expected to win unopposed
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, no answers had been found yet in the state Senate race of who will represent the city of Winona and the surrounding area, while the state representative race had a clear expected result with no competition.

Jeremy Miller mug

Miller
Sarah Kruger mug

Kruger

As of that point, incumbent Sen. Jeremy Miller was preliminarily losing to DFL candidate Sarah Kruger for district 28, but the race was close with 49.94% versus 49.97%, respectively.

The 0.03% difference was made up of 4 votes. 

Twenty-five of 98 precincts, or about 25.51%, had reported.

Gene Pelowski mug

Pelowski

As for the state representative district 28A race, Gene Pelowski was unopposed with 10,237 votes, or about 96.4%, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The other 382 votes, or about 3.6%, were write-ins.

In this race, 70.58% of precincts -- or 24 of 34 -- had reported by 11 p.m.

