Preliminary results: Scott Sherman wins Winona mayoral race; 3 council positions determined

For the ward one race, Steve Young took the preliminary win with 68.41% of the votes or 1,867 in total.

Young won all four of the precincts in the ward.

“My theme is Winona is better together,” Young said earlier this year about his platform.

Chris Meier, Young's competitor, preliminarily received 853 votes or about 31.26%.

Nine votes were write-ins in the ward.

Ward Three

As for ward three, current incumbent Pamela Eyden preliminarily won with 1,285 votes or about 58.28%.

Eyden has been on city council since 2012.

One of Eyden's main focuses throughout her time on the council, she said earlier this year, is downtown and having that section of town and businesses thrive, so that the whole community can also.

Will Gibson, Eyden's competitor, preliminarily received 912 votes or about 41.36%.

Eight votes were write-ins in the ward.

