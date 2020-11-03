Preliminary results: Scott Sherman wins Winona mayoral race; 3 council positions determined

Scott Sherman has been elected mayor of Winona, according to preliminary voting results Tuesday evening.
Additionally, Aaron Repinski, Steve Young and Pamela Eyden will take seats on the city council, representing the city at-large, ward one and ward three, respectively.
Mayor
Scott Sherman has preliminarily won the Winona mayoral race with 6,234 votes or about 56.37%, beating Jovy Rockey who received 4,685 votes or about 42.36%.
The write-in total included 140 votes or about 1.27%.
Sherman will take over for Mark Peterson, who decided to retire at the end of his current term.
Sherman is a business owner in the community, who spends time promoting healthy, family outdoor activities and regularly attends council meetings to learn how the city functions.
At-Large
Aaron Repinski has preliminarily won the at-large city council race, topping current incumbent Paul Schollmeier.
Repinski received 5,814 votes or about 55.37%, while Schollmeier received 4,646 votes or about 44.25%.
Forty votes were write-ins, totaling about 0.38%.
Ward One
For the ward one race, Steve Young took the preliminary win with 68.41% of the votes or 1,867 in total.
Young won all four of the precincts in the ward.
“My theme is Winona is better together,” Young said earlier this year about his platform.
Chris Meier, Young's competitor, preliminarily received 853 votes or about 31.26%.
Nine votes were write-ins in the ward.
Ward Three
As for ward three, current incumbent Pamela Eyden preliminarily won with 1,285 votes or about 58.28%.
Eyden has been on city council since 2012.
One of Eyden's main focuses throughout her time on the council, she said earlier this year, is downtown and having that section of town and businesses thrive, so that the whole community can also.
Will Gibson, Eyden's competitor, preliminarily received 912 votes or about 41.36%.
Eight votes were write-ins in the ward.
