Preliminary results: Scott Sherman wins Winona mayoral race; 3 council positions determined
breaking alert top story

Preliminary results: Scott Sherman wins Winona mayoral race; 3 council positions determined

Jovy Rockey mug

Rockey 

Scott Sherman has been elected mayor of Winona, according to preliminary voting results Tuesday evening.

Additionally, Aaron Repinski, Steve Young and Pamela Eyden will take seats on the city council, representing the city at-large, ward one and ward three, respectively.

Mayor

Scott Sherman mug

Sherman

Scott Sherman has preliminarily won the Winona mayoral race with 6,234 votes or about 56.37%, beating Jovy Rockey who received 4,685 votes or about 42.36%.

The write-in total included 140 votes or about 1.27%.

Sherman will take over for Mark Peterson, who decided to retire at the end of his current term.

Sherman is a business owner in the community, who spends time promoting healthy, family outdoor activities and regularly attends council meetings to learn how the city functions.

At-Large

Aaron Repinski mug

Repinski 

Aaron Repinski has preliminarily won the at-large city council race, topping current incumbent Paul Schollmeier. 

Paul Schollmeier mug

Schollmeier

Repinski received 5,814 votes or about 55.37%, while Schollmeier received 4,646 votes or about 44.25%.

Forty votes were write-ins, totaling about 0.38%.

Ward One

Steve Young mug

Young 

For the ward one race, Steve Young took the preliminary win with 68.41% of the votes or 1,867 in total. 

Young won all four of the precincts in the ward.

“My theme is Winona is better together,” Young said earlier this year about his platform.

Chris Meier, Young's competitor, preliminarily received 853 votes or about 31.26%.

Chris Meier mug

Meier

Nine votes were write-ins in the ward.

Ward Three

Pam Eyden mug

Eyden

As for ward three, current incumbent Pamela Eyden preliminarily won with 1,285 votes or about 58.28%.

Eyden has been on city council since 2012.

One of Eyden's main focuses throughout her time on the council, she said earlier this year, is downtown and having that section of town and businesses thrive, so that the whole community can also.

Will Gibson, Eyden's competitor, preliminarily received 912 votes or about 41.36%.

Will Gibson

Gibson

Eight votes were write-ins in the ward.

