Preliminary results: Jeremy Miller, Gene Pelowski expected to keep seats

As of 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, there was little possibility left according to preliminary voting results that Jeremy Miller could possibly lose his seat in the Minnesota State Senate, after a night of ups and downs in the race.
As of that point, 97 of 98 precincts in the district 28 had reported their voting results.
The last precinct to report, the village of Rushford, only had 596 people registered to vote at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Those votes, even if each registered person voted and all went toward candidate Sarah Kruger, would not change the preliminary election result.
Miller had received, by then,
24,354 votes or about 57.55%, while Kruger had received 17,913 votes or about 42.33%.
Only 48 votes -- about 0.11% of the total -- cast in the race were write-ins.
Pelowski
Rep. Gene Pelowski
District 28A
As for the state representative district 28A race, Gene Pelowski preliminarily won unopposed with 15,038 votes, or about 95.96%.
The other 633 votes, or about 4.04%, were write-ins.
Voting Day
Voters exit the polling place for ward 13, 15, 17, and 18 Tuesday at the Coulee Recovery Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Three-year-old Montgomery Bolanos waits for his mother, Karina Bolanos, as she votes Tuesday at the Coulee Recovery Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Voters fill out their ballots Tuesday at the Coulee Recovery Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Polling place workers Kay Hatlestad, left, and Karen Martin process absentee ballots Tuesday at the Coulee Recovery Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Margret Wood processes absentee ballots Tuesday at the Coulee Recovery Center. The polling place for wards 13, 15, 17, and 18 had an estimated 1000 absentee ballots submitted.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Liam Moran, left, and Melinda Byerly process absentee ballots Tuesday at the polling place at Mitchel Hall on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Voters wait to submit their ballots at the polling place at University of Wisconsin La Crosse’s Mitchel Hall.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Voters fill out their ballots Tuesday at the polling place for wards 8 and 11 at Mitchel Hall on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Melinda Byerly processes absentee ballots Tuesday at the polling place at Mitchel Hall on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
A voter submits a ballot Tuesday at University of Wisconsin La Crosse’s Mitchel Hall as others fill theirs out.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Angie Bernstein, a volunteer from Viroqua with Election Defenders, offers personal protective equipment and general help to voters Tuesday outside of the Coulee Recovery Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Jeremy Kimpel shows his ID Tuesday before voting Tuesday at the Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Poll worker Kathy Allen, left, hands voter, Jen Neuhaus, her ballot Tuesday at the Coulee Recovery Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Voting Day
Second time voter Cydney Livingston, left, checks her ballot as her friend and first time voter Alana Bouquet watches on at the polling place at the Coulee Recovery Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
In this Series
2 hrs ago
Updated
3 hrs ago
Updated
4 hrs ago
5 updates
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.