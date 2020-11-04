Preliminary results: Jeremy Miller, Gene Pelowski expected to keep seats

As of 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, there was little possibility left according to preliminary voting results that Jeremy Miller could possibly lose his seat in the Minnesota State Senate, after a night of ups and downs in the race.

As of that point, 97 of 98 precincts in the district 28 had reported their voting results.

The last precinct to report, the village of Rushford, only had 596 people registered to vote at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Those votes, even if each registered person voted and all went toward candidate Sarah Kruger, would not change the preliminary election result.

Miller had received, by then, 24,354 votes or about 57.55%, while Kruger had received 17,913 votes or about 42.33%.

Only 48 votes -- about 0.11% of the total -- cast in the race were write-ins.

As for the state representative district 28A race, Gene Pelowski preliminarily won unopposed with 15,038 votes, or about 95.96%.

The other 633 votes, or about 4.04%, were write-ins.

