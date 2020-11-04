 Skip to main content
Preliminary results: Greg Olson wins Winona County district four commissioner race; Steven Jacob, supervisors win unopposed
Preliminary results: Greg Olson wins Winona County district four commissioner race; Steven Jacob, supervisors win unopposed

Current incumbents Greg Olson and Steven Jacob will continue to hold their positions on the Winona County board, according to preliminary voting results Tuesday evening.

All candidates for district two, three and five soil and water supervisors ran unopposed, with less than 1% of each race resulting in write-ins.

District Four

Greg Olson mug

Olson

Greg Olson has won district four based on the preliminary voting reports.

Olson, the position's current incumbent, received 59.59% or 1,829 of the preliminary votes, while candidate F. Craig Zeches received 39.72% or 1,261.

Craig Zeches

Zeches

Twenty-two votes, or less than 1%, were write-ins. 

Olson won all five precincts. 

Olson, who is a Houston County facilities foreman and a Minnesota State College Southeast alumni, has been on the board for 12 years so far.

“I don’t play politics. I represent people," Olson said earlier this year about how he takes on his role.

District Three

Steve Jacob mug

Jacob

Steven Jacob, current district three board commissioner, will keep his role as he ran unopposed. 

Jacob received 4,495 votes or about 97.97%.

The other 2.03% of the votes -- a total of 93 -- were write-ins.

Jacob has been on the board for the past eight years.

Soil and Water Supervisors

Joshua Dean Elsing for district two, Bill Rowekamp for district three and Andy Kronebusch for district five have won their positions as county soil and water supervisors Tuesday, as all three ran unopposed.

Elsing received 19,331 votes or about 99.21%, with the other 0.79% or 153 votes being write-ins.

Rowekamp received 19,554 votes or about 99.35%, with the other 0.65% or 127 votes being write-ins.

Kronebusch received 19,546 votes or about 99.16%, with the other 0.84% or 166 votes being write-ins. 

