Preliminary results: Greg Olson wins Winona County district four commissioner race; Steven Jacob, supervisors win unopposed

Current incumbents Greg Olson and Steven Jacob will continue to hold their positions on the Winona County board, according to preliminary voting results Tuesday evening.

All candidates for district two, three and five soil and water supervisors ran unopposed, with less than 1% of each race resulting in write-ins.

District Four

Greg Olson has won district four based on the preliminary voting reports.

Olson, the position's current incumbent, received 59.59% or 1,829 of the preliminary votes, while candidate F. Craig Zeches received 39.72% or 1,261.

Twenty-two votes, or less than 1%, were write-ins.

Olson won all five precincts.

Olson, who is a Houston County facilities foreman and a Minnesota State College Southeast alumni, has been on the board for 12 years so far.

“I don’t play politics. I represent people," Olson said earlier this year about how he takes on his role.

District Three

Steven Jacob, current district three board commissioner, will keep his role as he ran unopposed.