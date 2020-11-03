 Skip to main content
Preliminary results: Greg Olson wins Winona County district four commissioner race; Steven Jacob, supervisors expected to win unopposed
Preliminary results for Winona County board district four have been reported completely, as of Tuesday evening.

All other races at the county level were unopposed with less than 3% of the preliminary results so far as of 10 p.m. Friday having been write ins. 

District Four

Greg Olson mug

Olson

Greg Olson has won district four based on the preliminary voting reports.

Olson, the position's current incumbent, received 59.59% or 1,829 of the preliminary votes, while candidate F. Craig Zeches received 39.72% or 1,261.

Craig Zeches

Zeches

Twenty-two votes, or less than 1%, were write-ins. 

Olson won all five precincts. 

Olson, who is a Houston County facilities foreman and a Minnesota State College Southeast alumni, has been on the board for 12 years so far.

“I don’t play politics. I represent people," Olson said earlier this year about how he takes on his role.

District Three

Steve Jacob mug

Jacob

Steven Jacob, current district three board commissioner, is expected to keep his role as he ran unopposed. 

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 11 of 16 precincts in the county had reported their votes, with 97.8% of the votes going toward Jacob.

The other 2.2% of the votes were write-ins.

Jacob has been on the board for the past eight years.

Soil and Water Supervisors

Joshua Dean Elsing for district two, Bill Rowekamp for district three and Andy Kronebusch for district five are expected to win their positions as county soil and water supervisors, as all three ran unopposed.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 31 of the 49 precincts in the county had reported their preliminary votes, with all three candidates receiving more than 99% of the votes in their races.

