Preliminary results: Greg Olson wins Winona County district four commissioner race; Steven Jacob, supervisors expected to win unopposed

Preliminary results for Winona County board district four have been reported completely, as of Tuesday evening.

All other races at the county level were unopposed with less than 3% of the preliminary results so far as of 10 p.m. Friday having been write ins.

District Four

Greg Olson has won district four based on the preliminary voting reports.

Olson, the position's current incumbent, received 59.59% or 1,829 of the preliminary votes, while candidate F. Craig Zeches received 39.72% or 1,261.

Twenty-two votes, or less than 1%, were write-ins.

Olson won all five precincts.

Olson, who is a Houston County facilities foreman and a Minnesota State College Southeast alumni, has been on the board for 12 years so far.

“I don’t play politics. I represent people," Olson said earlier this year about how he takes on his role.

District Three

Steven Jacob, current district three board commissioner, is expected to keep his role as he ran unopposed.