Preliminary results: A round-up of who won in local Winona races

With only one precinct left to report in any local or state elections that impact Winona closely, preliminary voting data has revealed who will be the new and returning elected officials in the local community.
City of Winona
Scott Sherman, a local business owner, will take on the role of Winona mayor, according to preliminary results.
Sherman has spent the past 15 years as an advocate for healthy outdoor family activities, while also studying how the city functions as he’s attended a multitude of council meetings in the past two years.
Sherman hopes to have city officials connect with the community, so that the city can benefit from such involvement and improve.
Sherman received 6,920 votes or about 56.14% of the vote, while his competitor, fellow local business owner Jovy Rockey, received 5,249 votes or about 42.58%.
Current mayor Mark Peterson will retire at the end of his term.
As for city council, Steve Young and Aaron Repinski will join the table, while incumbent Pamela Eyden will continue on with her role.
Young, who won ward one, will take over the position from Allyn Thurley who did not run for re-election.
Young’s background includes offering safe and affordable housing to local college students, while also working with the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and helping mentoring youth and directing church finances.
“My theme is Winona is better together,” Young said earlier this year about his campaign.
Young won with 2,055 votes or about 68.27%, while competitor Chris Meier received 945 votes or about 31.40%.
For ward three, Eyden, who has been on the council for two terms, will keep her seat yet again.
One of Eyden's main focuses throughout her time on the council, she said earlier this year, is downtown and having its businesses thrive, so that the whole community can also.
Eyden won with 1,437 votes or about 58.46%, while her competitor received 1,012 votes or about 41.17%.
Repinski, for the city at-large, unseated current incumbent Paul Schollmeier who was on the council for one term.
Repinski is the owner of two local businesses that focus on tourism, arts, entertainment, environment, and community resources.
Repinski received 6,509 votes or about 55.75%, while Schollmeier received 5,123 votes or about 43.88%.
Winona Area Public Schools
With two of three races tight for the Winona Area Public Schools board, there were no clear winners until all precincts had reported Tuesday evening.
For district three, while stay-at-home mom and former Winona Daily News reporter Tesla Mitchell had led the way most of the night, candidate Stephanie Smith continued to grow in votes and took the preliminary win with 1,607 votes or about 49.91%.
Mitchell received 1,586 votes or about 49.25%.
Smith said in October, “My goal is to listen to our community, listen to our teachers, and listen to our families. My hope is that we can all work together and come up with a way to be better informed all the way around.”
For district four, current incumbent Jim Schul also won narrowly, as at points competitor Torry Moore was in the lead as precincts were reporting.
In the end, the preliminary reports revealed that Schul received 2,204 votes or about 51.77%, while Moore received 2.032 votes or about 47.73%.
Schul, who is a former high school teacher and current Winona State University professor, said during his campaign, ““My entire adult life has been dedicated to public education.”
Fellow current incumbent and vice chair Tina Lehnertz took home a win last night for district five against Kenneth Kersting, who she has run against before and defeated.
“I want what is best for all students. I believe all students deserve the best education that we can give them and I will continue to be a voice for our rural families,” Lehnertz said during a forum held by the League of Women Voters earlier this year.
She received the preliminary win with overall double what Kersting received, as she was able to gain 2,446 votes or about 68.61%.
Kersting received 1,093 votes or about 30.66%.
Winona County
At the county level, there was only one competitive race, which was for county commissioner district four.
Houston County facilities foreman Greg Olson won against F. Craig Zeches Tuesday, based on preliminary reports.
Olson is the current incumbent, who has been on the board for 12 years so far.
He said before the primaries, “I don’t play politics. I represent people.”
Olson received 2,114 votes or about 59.08%, while Zeches received 1,437 votes or about 40.16%.
As for district three, current incumbent Steven Jacob ran unopposed, receiving 4,495 votes or about 97.97%.
The rest of the votes were write-ins.
For soil and water supervisors district two, three and five, Joshua Dean Elsing, Bill Rowekamp and Andy Kronebusch, respectively, ran unopposed and were elected with less than one percent of each election’s voting results being write-ins.
Minnesota State House and Senate
With 97 of 98 precincts having reported their preliminary votes by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, it is clear that Jeremy Miller will take the win.
Miller, the current president of the state senate as a Republican and a local business owner, has served since 2010.
As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Miller had 24,354 votes or about 57.55%, while his competitor DFL candidate Sarah Kruger had 17.913 votes or about 42.33%.
The last precinct to report, the village of Rushford, only had 596 people registered to vote at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Those votes, even if each registered person voted and all went toward candidate Sarah Kruger, would not change the preliminary election result.
For state representative district 28A, DFL candidate and current incumbent Gene Pelowski ran unopposed, receiving 15,038 votes or about 95.96%.
The rest of the votes in the election were write-ins.
Pelowski was first elected in 1986.
Voting Greeter 1-11032020105252
Voting Greeter 2-11032020105252
Voting - Elver Park
Madison voting 1 -- Pat Butler
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting02-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting04-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting01-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting05-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting06-11032020104400
wrightstown 2 pens
wrightstown polling place 3
wrightstown polling place 1
voters in line outside in brown county
voters on the dance floor
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting09-11032020125727
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting07-11032020125727
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting08-11032020125727
Voting Vermont 01-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 02-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 03-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 04-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 05-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 06-11032020143546
Voting - Boys and Girls Club
Voting in Oregon
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting at Elver Park
Voting at Elver Park
Voting at Elver Park
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.