Preliminary results: A round-up of who won in local Winona races

Mitchell received 1,586 votes or about 49.25%.

Smith said in October, “My goal is to listen to our community, listen to our teachers, and listen to our families. My hope is that we can all work together and come up with a way to be better informed all the way around.”

For district four, current incumbent Jim Schul also won narrowly, as at points competitor Torry Moore was in the lead as precincts were reporting.

In the end, the preliminary reports revealed that Schul received 2,204 votes or about 51.77%, while Moore received 2.032 votes or about 47.73%.

Schul, who is a former high school teacher and current Winona State University professor, said during his campaign, ““My entire adult life has been dedicated to public education.”

Fellow current incumbent and vice chair Tina Lehnertz took home a win last night for district five against Kenneth Kersting, who she has run against before and defeated.

“I want what is best for all students. I believe all students deserve the best education that we can give them and I will continue to be a voice for our rural families,” Lehnertz said during a forum held by the League of Women Voters earlier this year.