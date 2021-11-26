Pre-pandemic workforce report anticipated healthcare staff shortages, exacerbated by pandemic

The 7 Rivers Alliance Region WISE Plan, released in 2017, had predicted a labor shortage in the tri-state area, and the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated a need for employees.

The WISE (Workforce Innovation for a Strong Economy) plan, which looked at 14 counties and featured involvement of over 500 businesses and community leaders, estimated the Seven Rivers region would need to attract and retain between 1,500 to 2,000 workers every year for the next 10 years to meet employer need. Challenges to adequate employee rates included declining population, retirement, lack of diversity, “misperceptions” about job opportunities, limited childcare, and competition with other employers nearby.

Some professions were expected to experience growth, per 2015 research, with registered nurses forecasted to grow by 375 from 2016-2020, nursing assistants by around 275 and medical assistants by about 140.

“We are absolutely no different than any other healthcare system in the country in that we are experiencing growth in all of those positions, which is really fantastic,” says Heather Schimmers, CNO/COO for Gundersen Health System.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse says occupations in healthcare continue to grow, as does demand for “healthcare roles across the continuum of healthcare settings,” notes Sharon Prinsen, interim Chief Nursing Officer for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome and onboard many new staff within our organization that will help us to meet our growing patient needs within our community/region,” Prisen says.

Rachelle Schultz, CEO/president of Winona Health, says the need discovered and predicted within the WISE report is present,

“There’s no question that need continues to be there and it exists,” Schultz said. “I think it’s quite likely a lot higher than that, given the workforce shortages today.”

Schultz said that many roles, like medical assistants, are critically short within the labor force. Winona Health, instead of experiencing growth in these fields, is simply trying to fill the roles that are becoming available as people move on to the next stages of their career.

“We’re just talking about replacements right now,” Schultz said.

Prior to the pandemic, the region was expected to be down by a net of nearly 230 workers by 2026, yet 15,321 net new jobs will need to be filled, leading to a net shortage of 15,549. The number of students who will enter the workforce through 2026 totals 57,261, but 57,489 will retire or find employment outside the area.

The stress of the pandemic on healthcare workers has been immense, and burnout, and to a lesser extent needing to leave a job due to lack of child care due to coronavirus-related school or daycare closures, has fast tracked the number of positions to be filled at medical facilities.

“The labor market for all positions was becoming very competitive prior to the COVID pandemic, and the pandemic has certainly intensified the problem,” said Chad Burroughs, director of human resources for Mayo Clinic Health System SW Wisconsin.

The WISE projections were “spot on,” Schimmers says, but certainly enhanced by the pandemic. Baby boomers were retiring in large numbers — nationally, 2 million in this group retire, and last year it was three million, she notes. In addition, many RNs are opting to become travel nurses as demand increases and higher wages are being offered in some regions or states. RNs are the largest growing professional need in the country, so healthcare institutions are all vying for the same people, Schimmers says, and providing a positive work environment should increase the odds of a person staying with the same employer their until retirement.

“We want to make sure we are wrapping them in support to be able to provide the best patient care,” Schimmers notes.

Schultz says even before the pandemic, Winona Health was on the edge of experiencing recruitment challenges for some positions, like a variety of physician roles.

“The impact of the pandemic was really just to accelerate that whole issue of recruitment,” Schultz said.

People are leaving the healthcare industry, Schultz explained, noting some staff are retiring earlier than they originally planned while others are leaving because of issues such as burnout or competition in other industries.

“The workforce shortage has impacted everybody. We’re now competing with organizations that we didn’t use to compete with for a very limited labor force,” Schultz said.

Schultz said that the lack of employees is a statewide problem in Minnesota as labor force growth slows.

“If there isn’t even a growth in labor force and we’re all sitting with these shortages, we’re going to all have to do some serious rethinking of the work and the roles and the jobs and what’s essential and those kinds of things, because there’s sort of a net decrease of people to position,” she shared.

To address the predicted work shortage, the 2017 WISE Plan outlined a three-part strategy of talent preparation, including internships, talent recruitment, and talent retention by addressing such factors as childcare needs and affordable and available housing.

In La Crosse County, 25% of homeowners spend over 30% of their income on housing each month. And per the WISE Plan, though local wages are lower than the national average, the cost of living is similar.

Healthcare entities need to be able to offer a competitive wage to keep workers in the area and attract new graduates. Those about to enter the workforce are also looking for flexibility in their workplace, and having a job they truly enjoy.

At Mayo, targeted recruitment strategies are in place and continue to be “refined,” says Burroughs.

“These strategies focus on both the local and regional level, taking advantage of our specific local expertise, while also leveraging Mayo Clinic’s enterprise recruiting resources. Locally, a Mayo Clinic Health System workgroup has been implemented to address hard to recruit positions, as well as retention strategies for all roles,” Burroughs says.

Schimmers says at Gundersen there is a strong focus on both recruitment and retention, including working with schools to ensure those studying medicine are on the right path and once they do join the organization keeping them on board by helping them with professional growth to “keep our very, very valuable employees here.”

Gundersen has a daycare facility, which is a plus for many parents, and is looking more at remote opportunities, offering more flexible schedules and, as the pandemic continues, ensuring staff who need to be out due to quarantine are not penalized for needing to stay home.

At Winona Health, Schultz says the organization is working on talent preparation, recruitment and retention, and also works to provide internships and training while maintaining relationships with schools across the state.

Providing educational opportunities to students, Schultz says, helps open up a pool of possible candidates for recruitment.

“The nice part of being a training institution is that hopefully, you’re also able to recruit some of those people,” Schultz says.

The efforts to recruit at Winona Health do not stop at the people that learn at the organization, Shultz explained, and for some positions Winona Health also works to import talent from other states, noting, “We’ll do whatever we can to find great people to be here.”

Talent retention, Schultz says, is a critical piece, especially as Winona Health has experienced multiple retirements earlier than expected. Focus is on reaching the younger generation to help fill those gaps. To help draw in that demographic, the organization is having conversations about how to help increase and improve assets and resources that are available, such as childcare and housing.

“I will say those are really active conversations right now, where we’re trying to figure out what are some good strategies to (improve these resources), because it is what we are hearing from people in the workforce,” Schultz shared.

More information on the WISE Report and its impacts in the region can be found in additional articles in this series.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.