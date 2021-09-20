 Skip to main content
Postponed until October: Winona Health Volunteers Huge $6 Sale fundraiser
Winona Health Volunteers Huge $6 Sale has been postponed until Tuesday, October 26, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Wednesday October 27, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the hospital lobby at Winona Health, located at 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.

Masks are required in all locations at Winona Health.

The Huge $6 Sale features a variety of items for everyone including classic, trendy and seasonal items. This includes jewelry, fashion accessories, gifts and much more. Most items are $6 each. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

More information about the Huge $6 Sale can be found at www.sixdollarsale.com.

All proceeds will support the Winona Health Volunteers projects that benefit patients, residents and visitors.

For more information about the Winona Health Volunteers, visit winonthealth.org/volunteers.

