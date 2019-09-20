Three Winona-area school districts are considering forming a co-op girls hockey program.
Winona Area Public Schools, Cotter Schools and La Crescent Schools might form a team together, according to a briefing Thursday to the WAPS school board.
WAPS and Cotter Schools already have a co-op in place for girls hockey.
During the past few years, the girls hockey program has struggled to find enough players to create a team. WAPS activity director Casey Indra said a junior varsity team is already planned this year and has enough players, but there are not enough for a varsity team.
“What we're trying to do is solidify this program to make sure that we have those numbers going into the future,” Indra said.
Some La Crescent girls are participating in the area’s Youth Hockey Association. Indra said this is a good reason for this co-op, as friendships have already been created between the Winona and La Crescent girls.
Indra said that Youth Hockey Association and La Crescent have both shown support for this possible co-op. La Crescent school board was to discuss the subject on Wednesday, but Indra had not heard about the results of the discussion by the time of Thursday’s meeting.
The Big Nine Conference has already given permission.
One difficulty that Indra noted is the distance between Winona and La Crescent. He said that a bus will not be used, instead players would have to find ways to commute to Winona.
For costs, WAPS would pay for everything up front, but the co-op schools would pay for costs per participants.
The co-op is expected to be discussed again next month by the school board.
