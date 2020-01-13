Portrait artist Mary Singer will offer a basic drawing class from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at her home, 125 N. Baker St., Winona.
Supplies will be included with the $45 cost of the class, though attendees should bring their own sketch pad or sketchbook.
To sign up, call 507-454-4047 or visit her Facebook page.
