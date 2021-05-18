Port and Council approve business subsidy to assist in WinCraft expansion

The Port Authority of Winona and Winona City Council have approved a business subsidy which will contribute to the construction of WinCraft’s new 120,000 square-foot industrial manufacturing and warehouse facility.
The facility is set to be constructed next to WinCraft’s existing building on Innovation Drive and, due to the potential impact it will have on the local economy and job market, will utilize tax increment financing (or a “TIF” for short).
By diverting or refunding a portion of its taxes to finance development, a TIF is essentially a way to encourage an entity to stay within a city and continue growing there.
Council’s approval Monday comes on the back of last week’s port authority meeting, where the port approved the establishment of a TIF for later discussion and approval.
According to the port, the TIF will allow $810,000 to be freed up to be used for the $8 million project and can be utilized over the next eight years.
John Killen, president and CEO of WinCraft and senior vice president of Fanatics—WinCraft’s new parent company, said that Fanatics has been looking to expand since acquiring WinCraft in December, and that he recommended they expand in Winona because of the company’s continued growth here.
“Our business looks to be growing, I’ll say, quite nicely and I anticipate the growth will continue for several years,” Killen said. “This building will be necessary for us to continue in Winona because we’ve outgrown the building we have here.”
Port and city council member Michelle Alexander added that the city has limited ways in which it can support businesses that have been in town for so long, and the use of the TIF is a “great tool (that is) well-used on WinCraft.”
Killen later added that he would like to have final plans by June and that construction, once it commences, should last between four to five months.
Both the port authority and city council unanimously approved of the subsidy.