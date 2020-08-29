Police surveillance in Winona County: How does it work?

With the spotlight once again on law enforcement officers and how they monitor themselves, residents in Winona County may find themselves wondering whether the officers who serve them are wearing any form of surveillance, namely body cameras.
The answer is a resounding no, as departments in the county don’t have body cameras, per se, but instead have dash cameras.
However, that isn’t to say efforts aren’t being made to implement body cameras that can hold officers accountable for their actions.
For the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said that while the department does not utilize body cameras, there are plans to implement them later this year, along with a policy that officers would be required to abide by.
The same goes for the Winona Police Department, but there has been no indication whether body cameras will be used sometime in the future.
Departments like Lewiston and St. Charles also do not utilize body cameras, with their form of surveillance being dash cameras, as is the case for the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Winona Police Department.
In all cases, the dash cameras have their own policies, which include the circumstances when the camera is activated -- such as in pursuits or traffic stops.
Furthermore, officers are not allowed to edit or delete any recordings.
As for what a policy looks like when it comes to any type of video surveillance used by law enforcement, the Lewiston Police Department has provided an example.
According to the Lewiston policy, an officer must be equipped to record audio and video in the field. At the end of the shift, the officer is required to provide the department any recordings, media or related equipment that happened to be used during the shift.
The policy states that an officer should have adequate recording media for the entirety of the duty assignment.
In the event that an officer works at a remote location and only reports in periodically, the policy states, additional recording media may be issued.
Lewiston’s policy also notes that the video recording device, the Mobile Video Recorder, is turned on whenever a unit’s emergency lights are activated.
However, just because the video recorder is activated does not mean the audio has been activated, too.
The audio portion is independently controlled, the policy states, and should be activated manually by the officer whenever appropriate. The officer is also encouraged to narrate events using the audio recording to get the best documentation.
The recording device is then required to remain on until an incident is concluded, which includes when all arrests have been made and witnesses and victims have been interviewed.
As for when the device is not needed, at least for the Lewiston Police Department, this includes an officer’s break, lunch period or when not in service or actively patrolling.
Once the recorded information has been turned over to the department, if it is not evidence in an incident, it will be retained for 180 days and disposed in compliance with the existing records-retention schedule.
These recordings are also only allowed to be released by court order or by approval of the head of the department.
Once the recordings are in the possession of the department, the chief or a designee assumes responsibility for the recordings.
Much of that responsibility comes to down to the handling of those recordings and who can access them.
Media can be erased pursuant to court order and in accordance with record retention policies, including reissuing all other media that isn't deemed to be evidence in a case.
In other words, at least in regards to dash cameras, there are numerous procedures and standards that must be followed.
Police surveillance isn't as simple as flipping a switch and then deciding whether that recorded information is useful.
Even if it isn't, there is a procedure in place that dictates how that information is ultimately disposed of.
Police departments in Winona County say they are willing to accept accountability, and their use of dash cameras is one step in illustrating their commitment to it; not only are they policing the public, they're policing themselves.
Body cameras would further exemplify a commitment to accountability.
