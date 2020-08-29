Police surveillance in Winona County: How does it work?

The recording device is then required to remain on until an incident is concluded, which includes when all arrests have been made and witnesses and victims have been interviewed.

As for when the device is not needed, at least for the Lewiston Police Department, this includes an officer’s break, lunch period or when not in service or actively patrolling.

Once the recorded information has been turned over to the department, if it is not evidence in an incident, it will be retained for 180 days and disposed in compliance with the existing records-retention schedule.

These recordings are also only allowed to be released by court order or by approval of the head of the department.

Once the recordings are in the possession of the department, the chief or a designee assumes responsibility for the recordings.

Much of that responsibility comes to down to the handling of those recordings and who can access them.

Media can be erased pursuant to court order and in accordance with record retention policies, including reissuing all other media that isn't deemed to be evidence in a case.