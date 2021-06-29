Police release name of Winona man found dead in Mississippi River

Buffalo County authorities have released the name of a man found dead in the Mississippi River Friday.

The body of David G. Lacher, 63, Winona was recovered at the southern tip of Laatsch Island near Aghaming Park in the town of Buffalo, Wisconsin. The park is directly across the river from Winona.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Lee Engfer said foul play isn’t suspected.

“There is nothing to indicate anything suspicious with his death,” Engfer said. “We’re still working on a timeline on how this occurred.”

Engfer said the area has been identified by local law enforcement as a “swim hazard” due to a deep drop off into the channel but said there is no evidence that Lacher intended to swim. A 20-year-old Winona State student died in the same area of the river in 2019.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Winona Fire Department, Winona Police Department, Winona Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

