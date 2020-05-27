Police calls for Wednesday, May 27: Man found walking naked near lakes in Winona

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Friday

2:27 p.m.—A man reported that someone entered his garage on the 350 block of East Eighth Street and stole DJ equipment valued at abut $3,000.

5:35 p.m. – Steven Edward Ronkowski, 63, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving on Highway 61 and Vila Street. He was reported to have had a blood alcohol content of 0.17.

5:44 p.m. – Tywone J. Brooks, 29, of Rollingstone was cited for disorderly conduct on Lake Park Bike Path after being seen walking naked. He was taken by officers to Winona Health for evaluation.

9:57 p.m. – Jasmine Marie Sage, 25, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Hy-Vee.

Saturday

6:56 a.m. – A man reported that two men and a woman had texted him to come to a Sugar Loaf Motel room. When he arrived, they pointed a gun at him and told him to come into the room. He did not do so and went to his car. The two men then left the motel and began to drive northbound on Highway 61 when officers stopped them. James Michael Oliver, 34, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault after replica guns were found in the vehicle.