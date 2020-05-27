Police calls for Wednesday, May 27: Man found walking naked near lakes in Winona

Winona Police Department
Friday
2:27 p.m.—A man reported that someone entered his garage on the 350 block of East Eighth Street and stole DJ equipment valued at abut $3,000.
5:35 p.m. – Steven Edward Ronkowski, 63, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving on Highway 61 and Vila Street. He was reported to have had a blood alcohol content of 0.17.
5:44 p.m. – Tywone J. Brooks, 29, of Rollingstone was cited for disorderly conduct on Lake Park Bike Path after being seen walking naked. He was taken by officers to Winona Health for evaluation.
9:57 p.m. – Jasmine Marie Sage, 25, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Hy-Vee.
Saturday
6:56 a.m. – A man reported that two men and a woman had texted him to come to a Sugar Loaf Motel room. When he arrived, they pointed a gun at him and told him to come into the room. He did not do so and went to his car. The two men then left the motel and began to drive northbound on Highway 61 when officers stopped them. James Michael Oliver, 34, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault after replica guns were found in the vehicle.
10:43 a.m. – Angela Sue Stanek, 34, of Winona was arrested on the 650 block of West Fifth Street on suspicion of violating an order of protection. Wade Allen Olson, 29, of Winona was also cited for obstruction of the legal process after not letting officers into his home where officers had seen video of Stanek entering into.
1:07 p.m. – A woman reported that someone had entered her vehicle at Walmart and stole a Ripstick, RayBan sunglasses and a bag containing a Winona State University laptop and a debit card that someone later attempted to use in Onalaska.
3:03 p.m. – A woman reported that a 26-year-old man had become upset with her on the 450 block of East Sarnia Street and had punched her on the side of the head and put his hands around her neck so she could not breathe. The man, who was not identified, left the scene. Officers plan to arrest the man on suspicion of felony domestic assault by strangulation and fifth-degree domestic assault fear and harm.
8:47 p.m. – Jessie Alan Gullikson, 33, of Janesville, Wis., was cited for theft by shoplifting at Walmart.
Sunday
1:32 a.m. – David Vang, 24, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fourth- degree domestic assault of a police officer on the 1300 block of Lakeview Avenue after supposedly punching the officer in the side of the neck. Officers had responded to the location after a report of a fight in the street. Vang had claimed that he was trying to stop his drunken friend from fighting someone. Vang then stumbled and fell. When an officer tried to help him up, Vang is accused of punching the officer.
5:12 p.m. – Laura Lynn Nissalke, 52, of Winona was ticketed for trespassing on the 700 block of East Third Street.
6:49 p.m. – Ryan Philip Pundt, 32, of Madison, Wis., was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving at the Prairie Island Spillway. A blood alcohol content of 0.10 was recorded.
6:59 p.m. – Devon Carlton Zenk, 30, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of felony assault and misdemeanor assault after punching an employee at Walmart, leading to the person needing to get stitches. Zenk and a woman had been seen arguing and putting items in a pail. The employee had been asked by loss prevention to put the items back on shelves.
10:48 p.m. – A man reported that two tires were slashed on his vehicle on the 1000 block of West Second Street.
11:47 p.m. – A woman reported that two tires had been slashed on her vehicle at Sugar Loaf Motel.
Monday
12:12 a.m. – A man reported that two men had assaulted him on the 100 block of East 10th Street. His jaw was fractured. The suspects, who the man knew, fled before police arrived.
Tuesday
3:06 p.m. – A woman reported that a window was broken out of her vehicle on the 1250 block of West Second Street.
5:37 p.m. – Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of check forgery, theft, possession of stolen checks and trespassing after writing checks at multiple Kwik Trips and other locations with any identification and being found with a couple checkbooks at Sugar Loaf Liquor.
