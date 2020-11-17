Police calls for Tuesday, Nov. 17: Florida man injured after rolling vehicle near Pleasant Hill Township

MN State Patrol
Tuesday:
7:58 a.m.: A 41-year-old Middleburg, Florida, man was injured when his vehicle rolled into a ditch on Hwy. 76 near the Pleasant Hill Township. According to the incident report, the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Winona Health via Ridgeway Ambulance.
Winona County
Monday:
9:47 p.m.: Ronald James Dean Heard, Jr., 28, of Altura was arrested and referred for felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interference with an emergency communication in the 11000 block of County Road 41 in Altura.
Winona Police
Monday:
9:45 a.m.: Steven Milton Sifuentes, 46, of Mason City, Iowa, was arrested and referred for being a fugitive from justice from another state. According to police, Sifuentes was encountered just outside the Winona Public Library.
1:25 p.m.: A resident reported that an unknown person had attempted to file for unemployment using their name. The resident was assisted by police.
3 p.m.: A resident reported that a family member had taken a blank check without permission. Police are working to see if the matter is a civil issue or an attempt at defrauding the complainant.
3:15 p.m.: Employees at one of the Sinclairs in town reported a gas drive-off. An approximate value of the theft was not given and officers are working to identify the suspect.
3:55 p.m.: A resident on Vila Street reported that their blue Burley Koosah-brand recumbent bicycle was taken from the area. No value for the bicycle was given, police said.
162 alternate-side parking tickets were issued Sunday into Monday and 148 were issued Monday into Tuesday.
Nathan Jon Barbian
Gusta Garvin Blom
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Raymond Dean Cooper
Amie Jo Dewitte
William Henry Emmons
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Ronald James Dean Heard
Timothy John Holzer
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Kirk Patrick Peterson
Tyler Jay Peterson
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Benjamin Ross Sage
Drew Ann Sargeant Conner
Steven Milton Sifuentes
Kristin Ashley Spahr
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Jonathon Daniel Wilson
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
In this Series
COLLECTION: Police calls and updates in Winona
-
Police calls for Monday, Nov. 2: Multiple vehicles reported damaged over weekend
-
Police calls for Thursday, Oct. 29: Winona man cited for driving after cancellation after three-vehicle accident
-
Police calls for Wednesday, Oct. 28: Small incidents fill in a mostly quiet day and night
- 13 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.