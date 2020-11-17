Police calls for Tuesday, Nov. 17: Florida man injured after rolling vehicle near Pleasant Hill Township

MN State Patrol

Tuesday:

7:58 a.m.: A 41-year-old Middleburg, Florida, man was injured when his vehicle rolled into a ditch on Hwy. 76 near the Pleasant Hill Township. According to the incident report, the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Winona Health via Ridgeway Ambulance.

Winona County

Monday:

9:47 p.m.: Ronald James Dean Heard, Jr., 28, of Altura was arrested and referred for felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interference with an emergency communication in the 11000 block of County Road 41 in Altura.

Winona Police

Monday:

9:45 a.m.: Steven Milton Sifuentes, 46, of Mason City, Iowa, was arrested and referred for being a fugitive from justice from another state. According to police, Sifuentes was encountered just outside the Winona Public Library.

1:25 p.m.: A resident reported that an unknown person had attempted to file for unemployment using their name. The resident was assisted by police.