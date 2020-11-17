 Skip to main content
Police calls for Tuesday, Nov. 17: Florida man injured after rolling vehicle near Pleasant Hill Township

Tuesday:

7:58 a.m.: A 41-year-old Middleburg, Florida, man was injured when his vehicle rolled into a ditch on Hwy. 76 near the Pleasant Hill Township. According to the incident report, the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Winona Health via Ridgeway Ambulance.

Winona County

Monday:

9:47 p.m.: Ronald James Dean Heard, Jr., 28, of Altura was arrested and referred for felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interference with an emergency communication in the 11000 block of County Road 41 in Altura.

Winona Police

Monday:

9:45 a.m.: Steven Milton Sifuentes, 46, of Mason City, Iowa, was arrested and referred for being a fugitive from justice from another state. According to police, Sifuentes was encountered just outside the Winona Public Library.

1:25 p.m.: A resident reported that an unknown person had attempted to file for unemployment using their name. The resident was assisted by police.

3 p.m.: A resident reported that a family member had taken a blank check without permission. Police are working to see if the matter is a civil issue or an attempt at defrauding the complainant.

3:15 p.m.: Employees at one of the Sinclairs in town reported a gas drive-off. An approximate value of the theft was not given and officers are working to identify the suspect.

3:55 p.m.: A resident on Vila Street reported that their blue Burley Koosah-brand recumbent bicycle was taken from the area. No value for the bicycle was given, police said.

162 alternate-side parking tickets were issued Sunday into Monday and 148 were issued Monday into Tuesday.

