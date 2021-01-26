Police calls for Tuesday, Jan. 26: Two cited for hit-and-run that occurred on Fifth and Franklin

As police closed in on the two, Kleveter was seen fleeing on foot. While this occurred, Kleidoer continued driving until she was stopped at Fifth and High Forest streets. Kleidoer said Kleveter had fled because he thought he had warrants, and that the two collisions occurred because the roads were slippery. Kleidoer later changed her story and said Kleveter was originally driving but they switched seats. This was backed up by Kleveter after he was found by police. He added that he didn’t have a license and that it was Kleidoer’s idea for them to switch.