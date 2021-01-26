Police calls for Tuesday, Jan. 26: Two cited for hit-and-run that occurred on Fifth and Franklin

Winona County
Monday:
4:10 p.m.: An adult female reported that an unoccupied residence in the 35000 block of Old Homer Road had been broken into. The complainant said they found a door to the residence unsecured and a set of tracks nearby. No property was reported missing.
11:48 p.m.: Ross Richard Wadewitz, 36, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for fifth-degree domestic assault in the 15000 block of Denzer Road in Minnesota City.
Winona Police
Monday:
10:20 a.m.: A resident in the 700 block of East Third Street reported their vehicle had been egged. Police spoke with a suspect, who denied any involvement. No lasting damage appears to have been inflicted, the complaint states.
5:09 p.m.: John Thomas Kleveter, 26, of Winona was cited for hit-and-run and driving after revocation and Michelle Mae Kleidoer, 33, of Winona was cited for failing to provide insurance after a hit-and-run that occurred on Fifth and Franklin streets.
According to the complaint, Kleveter and Kleidoer were eastbound on Fifth when they ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Franklin. After striking the vehicle, the two fled northbound on Franklin and ended up striking another vehicle, which was parked. They continued fleeing, the complaint states, driving up on the sidewalk and grass at one point. Both were followed by a witness, who was able to call the police and assist them with locating Kleveter and Kleidoer.
As police closed in on the two, Kleveter was seen fleeing on foot. While this occurred, Kleidoer continued driving until she was stopped at Fifth and High Forest streets. Kleidoer said Kleveter had fled because he thought he had warrants, and that the two collisions occurred because the roads were slippery. Kleidoer later changed her story and said Kleveter was originally driving but they switched seats. This was backed up by Kleveter after he was found by police. He added that he didn’t have a license and that it was Kleidoer’s idea for them to switch.
Five alternate side-parking tickets were issued Tuesday morning.