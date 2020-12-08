Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 8: Chetek man cited for stealing car from dealer

Winona County
Monday:
10:30 a.m.: A resident in the area of County Road 15 reported they had been defrauded out of an undisclosed amount of money by a seller on Facebook Marketplace. According to the complainant, the items were never delivered. Deputies advised the complainant to contact Facebook to see if they can be reimbursed.
8:19 p.m.: Toby Robert Hovland, 33, of Houston County was arrested and referred for driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety on Sievers Drive and County Road 43
Winona Police
Monday:
8 a.m.: A resident in the 350 block of Mankato Avenue reported the theft of $600 from their jacket. The complainant said they think the theft occurred sometime in October.
8:26 a.m.: Matthew John Thibault, 31, of Chetek, Wisconsin, was cited for the theft of a motor vehicle from a retailer—which occurred on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.—and for displaying/possessing altered license plates. According to the complaint, Thibault drew the attention of law enforcement after employees from the Kwik Trip on Homer Road accused Thibault of stealing gasoline. The vehicle Thibault was driving had its license plates obscured by black electrical tape, the complaint states, but officers were later able to make contact with him.
Collin Berlin-Burns
Gusta Garvin Blom
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Raymond Dean Cooper
Brett John Dennis
Amie Jo Dewitte
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Kristin Ashley Spahr
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Jonathon Daniel Wilson
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
