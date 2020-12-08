Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 8: Chetek man cited for stealing car from dealer

Winona County

Monday:

10:30 a.m.: A resident in the area of County Road 15 reported they had been defrauded out of an undisclosed amount of money by a seller on Facebook Marketplace. According to the complainant, the items were never delivered. Deputies advised the complainant to contact Facebook to see if they can be reimbursed.

8:19 p.m.: Toby Robert Hovland, 33, of Houston County was arrested and referred for driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety on Sievers Drive and County Road 43

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Monday:

8 a.m.: A resident in the 350 block of Mankato Avenue reported the theft of $600 from their jacket. The complainant said they think the theft occurred sometime in October.