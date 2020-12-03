 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Thursday, Dec. 3: Vehicle-related offenses recurring theme throughout Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Thursday, Dec. 3: Vehicle-related offenses recurring theme throughout Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
police logo-image

Wednesday:

9:22 a.m.: A resident on Lafayette Street reported the theft of a black 21-speed Trek bicycle off their front porch. According to the complainant, the lock to the bike had been cut and the bike is estimated to cost $800.

10:10 a.m.: Tyler Drake, 25, of Rochester was cited for driving after revocation after he was seen weaving in the lane of traffic at Sixth and Pelzer streets and striking the curb. Drake was ultimately pulled over on Riverview Drive, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

11:40 a.m.: An employee at Audio Designs reported damage to one of the company’s vehicles. According to the complaint, a responding officer arrived to find that the vehicle’s passenger-side window appeared to have been damaged by a pellet or BB gun.

3:30 p.m.: Law enforcement received a delayed report for an accident that had occurred at Gilmore Avenue and Vila Street. The complaint states that one vehicle had been seen rear-ending another while sitting at the intersection. The damaged vehicle appeared to have been waiting for a bicyclist to cross the road when they were struck from behind. Both parties in the accident were contacted and mailed forms to fill out, police said.

61 alternate-side parking tickets were issued.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News