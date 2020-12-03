Police calls for Thursday, Dec. 3: Vehicle-related offenses recurring theme throughout Wednesday

Wednesday:

9:22 a.m.: A resident on Lafayette Street reported the theft of a black 21-speed Trek bicycle off their front porch. According to the complainant, the lock to the bike had been cut and the bike is estimated to cost $800.

10:10 a.m.: Tyler Drake, 25, of Rochester was cited for driving after revocation after he was seen weaving in the lane of traffic at Sixth and Pelzer streets and striking the curb. Drake was ultimately pulled over on Riverview Drive, police said.

11:40 a.m.: An employee at Audio Designs reported damage to one of the company’s vehicles. According to the complaint, a responding officer arrived to find that the vehicle’s passenger-side window appeared to have been damaged by a pellet or BB gun.

3:30 p.m.: Law enforcement received a delayed report for an accident that had occurred at Gilmore Avenue and Vila Street. The complaint states that one vehicle had been seen rear-ending another while sitting at the intersection. The damaged vehicle appeared to have been waiting for a bicyclist to cross the road when they were struck from behind. Both parties in the accident were contacted and mailed forms to fill out, police said.

61 alternate-side parking tickets were issued.

