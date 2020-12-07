Police calls for Monday, Dec. 8: Multiple individuals cited for driving-related offenses throughout weekend

10:10 a.m.: A resident reported they had allowed a stranger to have online remote access to their computer.

10:15 a.m.: A resident reported a suspicious withdrawal from their bank account. Law enforcement is determining if there were any losses.

3:40 p.m.: A resident reported that her neighbors have been yelling at and spying on her. Officers advised the reporting party on the harassment restraining order process.

Saturday:

12 a.m.: Gunshots were reported in the 450 block of East Fifth Street. No suspicious activities were found in the area and no additional calls came in regarding the incident.

3:15 p.m.: Fiani Banks, 21, of Harvey, Illinois, was cited for no Minnesota driver’s license, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign and hit-and-run. According to the complaint, the incident occurred at Sixth and Johnson streets and no injuries were reported.

Sunday:

9 a.m.: The soda machine outside Insty Prints was reported to have been damaged with its money bin missing. Currently, the reported loss is unknown, police said.