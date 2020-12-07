Police calls for Monday, Dec. 8: Multiple individuals cited for driving-related offenses throughout weekend

Winona County
Friday:
1:57 p.m.: A child in Rollingstone reported they had been left home alone by their mother. Deputies responded to the area and the mother returned. There was no immediate danger to the child, the report states.
Saturday:
11:27 a.m.: Brandy Lynn Kolter, 32, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and brought to the Winona County Jail.
1:17 p.m.: Employees at the Rollingstone Mini Mart reported the theft of gasoline. Deputies were able to locate the suspect, who returned to the store to pay for the gas.
10:02 p.m.: Christopher Dennis Henderson, 20, was cited for speeding in the Dakota area. According to the complaint, Henderson was observed traveling 90 mph in a 70-mph-zone.
Monday:
3:18 a.m.: Anne Jo Sackett, 33, Minnesota City was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree test refusal in the Hidden Valley area. Sackett was taken to the Winona County Jail and subsequently released.
Winona Police
Friday:
8:55 a.m.: A sun and moon decoration was reported stolen from a backyard in East Ninth Street. No estimated value was provided, police said.
10:10 a.m.: A resident reported they had allowed a stranger to have online remote access to their computer.
10:15 a.m.: A resident reported a suspicious withdrawal from their bank account. Law enforcement is determining if there were any losses.
3:40 p.m.: A resident reported that her neighbors have been yelling at and spying on her. Officers advised the reporting party on the harassment restraining order process.
Saturday:
12 a.m.: Gunshots were reported in the 450 block of East Fifth Street. No suspicious activities were found in the area and no additional calls came in regarding the incident.
3:15 p.m.: Fiani Banks, 21, of Harvey, Illinois, was cited for no Minnesota driver’s license, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign and hit-and-run. According to the complaint, the incident occurred at Sixth and Johnson streets and no injuries were reported.
Sunday:
9 a.m.: The soda machine outside Insty Prints was reported to have been damaged with its money bin missing. Currently, the reported loss is unknown, police said.
1:39 p.m.: Employees at the Kwik Trip off of Homer Road reported the theft of gasoline. Officers are awaiting an estimated value of the loss. Another gas drive-off was reported a half-hour later from the same location.
28 alternate-side-parking tickets were issued Monday morning.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.