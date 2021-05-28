Police calls for Friday, May 28: Ohio man injured after rolling semi-truck

MN State Patrol

Thursday

9:57 a.m.: A 62-year-old man from Zaleski, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after his semi-truck rolled over on I-90 near the Enterprise Rest Area. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man was traveling eastbound and attempting to exit to the rest area when he left the ramp and entered the ditch, rolling over in the process. No substances are believed to have been involved in the incident, the State Patrol noted in their report, but the road conditions were described as being wet. The man was taken to Winona Health.