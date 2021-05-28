Police calls for Friday, May 28: Ohio man injured after rolling semi-truck

MN State Patrol
Thursday
9:57 a.m.: A 62-year-old man from Zaleski, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after his semi-truck rolled over on I-90 near the Enterprise Rest Area. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man was traveling eastbound and attempting to exit to the rest area when he left the ramp and entered the ditch, rolling over in the process. No substances are believed to have been involved in the incident, the State Patrol noted in their report, but the road conditions were described as being wet. The man was taken to Winona Health.
Winona Police
Thursday
2:15 p.m.: A JBL speaker valued at $120 was reported stolen on Frontenac Drive.
2:49 p.m.: Police received a delayed report about suspicious subjects emptying out an SUV and throwing items into a ditch near the Winona Middle School. The complaint states the subjects were confronted, which resulted in them picking up the items and leaving the area.
3:42 p.m.: A rear-ending accident occurred near Hamilton and Sarnia streets. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued, the complaint states.
5:18 p.m.: Two vehicles were involved in a collision in the Midtown Foods parking lot while they were backing out. No injuries were reported and insurance information was exchanged, the complaint states.