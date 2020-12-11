Police calls for Friday, Dec. 11: West Third Street residents reports house struck by vehicle

Winona Police
Thursday:
5:42 p.m.: A storage unit in the 1100 block of East Seventh Street was reported to have been broken into and rummaged through. According to the complainant, while some items appeared to have handled, nothing was reported missing.
5:43 p.m.: Officers were called to the 1250 block of West Third Street after a woman in the area reported a vehicle had run into her house and fled. According to the complainant, she was in the basement when the vehicle struck, which resulted in a loud bang and the house shaking. Responding officers arrived to find noticeable damage to the house’s front steps and one of its corners, but noted that the overall structure did not appear to be compromised. Officers discovered a license plate to the offending vehicle in the yard and were able to track it to an undisclosed building a few blocks away; however, the driver was not near the vehicle upon police arrival. As of Friday morning, police are still investigating who the driver of the vehicle may be.
8:35 p.m.: An RV was reported to have struck a vehicle in the Target parking lot and damaged one of its rearview mirrors. The RV was discovered driving on Hwy. 61 by responding officers and the driver was subsequently stopped and cited for the damage. The driver was also cited for driving after revocation and for no proof of insurance.
