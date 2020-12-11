Police calls for Friday, Dec. 11: West Third Street residents reports house struck by vehicle

Winona Police

Thursday:

5:43 p.m.: Officers were called to the 1250 block of West Third Street after a woman in the area reported a vehicle had run into her house and fled. According to the complainant, she was in the basement when the vehicle struck, which resulted in a loud bang and the house shaking. Responding officers arrived to find noticeable damage to the house’s front steps and one of its corners, but noted that the overall structure did not appear to be compromised. Officers discovered a license plate to the offending vehicle in the yard and were able to track it to an undisclosed building a few blocks away; however, the driver was not near the vehicle upon police arrival. As of Friday morning, police are still investigating who the driver of the vehicle may be.