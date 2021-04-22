Police announce notification and education meeting regarding recent release of Level 3 predatory offender

Due to the recent release and relocation of a Level 3 predatory offender in the city, the Winona Police Department and MN Department of Corrections have announced they’re hosting a community notification and education meeting next Wednesday.

On top of the presentation, the event will also have a Q&A with officials from the Department of Corrections and the police department.

In mid-March, Jason Michael Cieminski, 39, of Winona was reported to have moved into the 1800 block of Gilmore Avenue.

According to a fact sheet from the police, Cieminski had served a prison sentence for engaging in sexual contact with an unknown adult female after he entered her home without permission and took “advantage of her sleeping state.”

Cieminski is reported to also have a history of window peeping, breaking into homes and stealing women’s underwear.

Because of COVID restrictions, the event will be held via Zoom.

Those who are unable to attend virtually are asked to contact the police department at 507-457-6302 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to register. In-person seats are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Zoom Information: