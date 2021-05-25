 Skip to main content
Planning Commission approves of WSU Carport Solar Site
Planning Commission approves of WSU Carport Solar Site

WSU Solar Panels to be constructed

According to city planner Carlos Espinosa, the proposed solar panels--which still needs to be approved by the MN State College Board of Trustees--will reduce carbon emissions by 25.4% and provide 1.4MW of solar energy on rooftops and carports. 

The Winona Planning Commission has expressed overwhelming support for Winona State University’s Carport Solar Site.

The site, which still needs approval of the Minnesota State College Board of Trustees, is projected to reduce carbon emissions by 25.4%, the summary presented to the commission states, as well as provide 1.4MW of solar energy on rooftops and carports. They will be installed in the parking lot of the university’s Integrated Wellness Complex.

The summary also states that the energy produced from the panels will meet WSU’s on-campus energy needs.

City planner Carlos Espinosa said Monday that the project is part of a larger installation of solar panels on WSU’s campus and that all the power created by the panels will be used by the university on-site.

Espinosa added that the project meets all the regulations the city has related to accessory buildings, which the city views carports as.

In case there were any concerns about the panels creating a glare, Espinosa said the panels are being designed to minimize any type of reflection.

If approved by the Board of Trustees in June, the project is expected to begin work in late spring 2022, with construction itself beginning in summer 2022.

The $12 million project will be financed through a lease purchase agreement, which does not require money up front.

WSU will finance the project over an 18-year agreement in which the savings made possible by the panels will be used to make payments.

