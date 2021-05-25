Planning Commission approves of WSU Carport Solar Site

The Winona Planning Commission has expressed overwhelming support for Winona State University’s Carport Solar Site.

The site, which still needs approval of the Minnesota State College Board of Trustees, is projected to reduce carbon emissions by 25.4%, the summary presented to the commission states, as well as provide 1.4MW of solar energy on rooftops and carports. They will be installed in the parking lot of the university’s Integrated Wellness Complex.

The summary also states that the energy produced from the panels will meet WSU’s on-campus energy needs.

City planner Carlos Espinosa said Monday that the project is part of a larger installation of solar panels on WSU’s campus and that all the power created by the panels will be used by the university on-site.

Espinosa added that the project meets all the regulations the city has related to accessory buildings, which the city views carports as.

In case there were any concerns about the panels creating a glare, Espinosa said the panels are being designed to minimize any type of reflection.

If approved by the Board of Trustees in June, the project is expected to begin work in late spring 2022, with construction itself beginning in summer 2022.