A strong thunderstorm that blew through the Winona area late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening left some damage in its wake.
A house near the intersection of Sixth Street and 49th Avenue in Goodview appeared to catch fire after it was struck by lightning, photographer Kari Yearous said.
Yearous caught the aftermath of the strike through photos and video, which can be seen below.
"Witnesses of the lightning, including myself, noted the unusual length of the strike (it's hard to estimate, but two seconds seems reasonable)," Yearous said. "It seemed like it went on and on."
Nobody was home at the time of the strike.
Xcel Energy reported that more than 70 customers in the Goodview and Winona area were without power beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. It's unclear if the same lightning strike was the culprit. Power had yet to be restored late Saturday night.
Leighton Broadcasting, which owns the five radio stations in Winona, reported on its Facebook page that the storm caused damage to a major piece of equipment and knocked all five stations off the air. AM translator stations 98.7 FM (KWNO-AM 1230) and 101.5 FM (1380 AM) are still on the air.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.