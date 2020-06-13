Perkins in Winona to welcome customers for dine-in starting Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Winona is set to reopen its doors to the community for dine-in Tuesday, after weeks of being closed or partially opened with take-out and many employees being furloughed.

“It’s business as usual for us, other than all of the increased precautions that we’re taking. So we’re excited to be open. We’re excited to be back serving our customers,” Adam Zimny, Perkins franchise owner in Winona, said.

“We’ve been doing to-go and take-out for a little bit, but we are thrilled to be back open and serving our customers and seeing our regulars and everybody else,” he said.

During the closed time, thorough cleaning was completed with the use of many different sanitizing and disinfecting methods, Zimny said.

Cleaning and other policies will still be used once customers are welcomed inside, including tables being blocked off forcing customers to stay six feet from each other.

“We are following all the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and just making every effort we can to make the dining experience as enjoyable as possible, but also keeping our employees and our customers safe,” Zimny said.