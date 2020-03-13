13 people show symptoms of COVID-19 at Winona Health; 10 tests still pending results

Ten people who have visited Winona Health showing COVID-19 symptoms are now finding themselves in self-quarantine as they await disease test results that could take anywhere from 24 to 72 hours to receive.

Three inpatients at the hospital have already been tested and have received negative results.

The wait for results is a long one at the moment, because the tests cannot be conducted by local organizations. Instead, they must be conducted by state departments, and then positive results there are sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.

Soon, hopefully, that time can be shortened a bit if Mayo Rochester is able to conduct the tests. That would lead to results being available in possible only 24 hours.

Winona Health providers can determine whether a test is needed for a patient, while before that had to be determined by the state. These tests are only being conducted on those who show clear symptoms.

According to Winona Health internal medicine physician Katrina Hammel, 80% of the time those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 do not face a severe case of it. It is especially uncommon for children.