PEO Sisterhood to continue geranium sales

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Members of the Philanthropic Educational Organization of Winona will still be selling geraniums from Pork 'n' Plants for just $6 with deliveries beginning May 6.
Members will seek to contact individuals to place orders, or interested parties may send an email to peogeraniums@yahoo.com. Payment is due upon order placement, and all proceeds will go toward scholarship programs for women around the world.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today