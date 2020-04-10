You are the owner of this article.
PEO Sisterhood to continue geranium sales
Members of the Philanthropic Educational Organization of Winona will still be selling geraniums from Pork 'n' Plants for just $6 with deliveries beginning May 6. 

Members will seek to contact individuals to place orders, or interested parties may send an email to peogeraniums@yahoo.com. Payment is due upon order placement, and all proceeds will go toward scholarship programs for women around the world.

