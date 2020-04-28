Pelowski calls on state to explain COVID-19 combat plan after 14 deaths in Winona County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State Rep. Gene Pelowski called on Minnesota Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm Monday to explain to Winonans how the department plans to respond to the local outbreak that has led to the deaths of 14 people.

During a virtual DFL caucus Monday evening, Malcolm had shared information with attendees about COVID-19 in Minnesota.

“I thought, all right, I’ve got the commissioner, this would be the perfect time,” Pelowski, DFL-Winona, said.

He asked her to send Minnesota Department of Health staff members to communities that have had a sequence of COVID-19 deaths — especially Wi-nona — soon to help explain to the residents what steps are being taken to combat the quickly spreading, deadly disease.

Pelowski said that Malcolm agreed with the idea.

“I am hopeful that they will come down here, and there’ll be an explanation of what the department is doing,” Pelowski said.

He was inspired to make his request, he said, after MDH staff traveled to Winona on April 16 to look into a complaint that had been filed. He shared that the visitors spent a large part of the day at Sauer Health Care, which has had confirmed cases.