Pelowski calls on state to explain COVID-19 combat plan after 14 deaths in Winona County
State Rep. Gene Pelowski called on Minnesota Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm Monday to explain to Winonans how the department plans to respond to the local outbreak that has led to the deaths of 14 people.

During a virtual DFL caucus Monday evening, Malcolm had shared information with attendees about COVID-19 in Minnesota.

“I thought, all right, I’ve got the commissioner, this would be the perfect time,” Pelowski, DFL-Winona, said.

He asked her to send Minnesota Department of Health staff members to communities that have had a sequence of COVID-19 deaths — especially Wi-nona — soon to help explain to the residents what steps are being taken to combat the quickly spreading, deadly disease.

Pelowski said that Malcolm agreed with the idea.

“I am hopeful that they will come down here, and there’ll be an explanation of what the department is doing,” Pelowski said.

He was inspired to make his request, he said, after MDH staff traveled to Winona on April 16 to look into a complaint that had been filed. He shared that the visitors spent a large part of the day at Sauer Health Care, which has had confirmed cases.

MDH officials could not reveal to Pelowski what the complaint was about. Officials said that they would inform Pelowski in the future about developments on the results of their on-site inspection.

Sauer Health Care is the only congregate care facility with more than 10 residents in Winona County listed by MDH as having any COVID-19 cases.

Health officials have confirmed that most of the county’s deaths have occurred in a congregate care facility.

Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said in an email Monday, “My office received one complaint a couple weeks ago regarding transferring residents out of Sauer which we sent along to Minnesota Department of Health. But other than that, I’m not aware of additional complaints or an investigation.”

Pelowski did share that Winona City Manager Steve Sarvi reached out to him about the April 16 visit, informing him that the city wanted to be able to communicate with MDH with greater ease, as there had been some difficulties.

Pelowski helped facilitate the request between the city and MDH, which resulted in more open conversations between the two entities.

Pelowski said that a few constituents have reached out to him with concerns related to COVID-19, but he said MDH has answered the questions since then.

Pelowski hopes that in the future, there will be a one-stop source of information about COVID-19 in the state, especially now that MDH is working in connection with the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic.

He said he hopes health officials will be able to share with the public a clear set of steps that are being taken to help slow the spread of the disease and to avoid more sequences of deaths like there have been in Winona and other areas of Minnesota.

