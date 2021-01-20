Pelowski: Biden to face similar challenges as Abraham Lincoln

Jacob Grippen,Winona County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party vice chair, said on behalf of the organization Wednesday after the inauguration, "We celebrate our 46th President Joe Biden, and the historic swearing in of Kamala Harris as the first Vice President that is a woman, as well as of African and Asian ancestry. We look forward to exemplifying the words of President Biden from his Inaugural address: 'And we'll lead not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.'"

"Today we bear witness as we do every 4 years to celebrate and honor the President as they take the Oath to uphold our Constitution for the following 4 years. During his remarks Republican US Senator Roy Blunt stated that this day is commonplace because we’ve done this every 4 years since 1789, and miraculous because we’ve done this every 4 years since 1789," Grippen said.

"All of this to say that we couldn’t have said it any better than US National Poet Laureate, 22 year old Amanda Gorman when she gave her remarks: 'And yes, we are far from polished, far from pristine, but that doesn’t mean we are striving to form a union that is perfect. We are striving to forge our union with purpose. To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters, and conditions of man. And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us, but what stands before us. We close the divide because we know to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside. We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another," Grippen concluded the statement.