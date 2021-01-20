Pelowski: Biden to face similar challenges as Abraham Lincoln

Inauguration Day has arrived and Joe Biden has started his role as the 46th president of the United States.
History full of hope was made Wednesday, also, as Kamala Harris became the first women, the first African American and the first Asian American to be vice president.
"It is a time when the country is divided. The Biden Administration faces similar challenges to those Abraham Lincoln had to resolve. Lincoln’s first Inaugural Address had a message that is relevant for today. The nation needs to be guided by 'the better angels of our nature,'" Minnesota Rep. Gene Pelowski, a Democrat for district 28A that includes Winona, said Wednesday in an email.
Pelowski continued on to quote Lincoln from his first inaugural address, "We are not enemies, but friends. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield, and patriot grave, to every living heart and hearthstone, all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Pelowski said back in November after Biden's projected win, "It will be a changed political environment, and we need to change the political environment. Biden will focus on being the American president, and that is what this country desperately needs.”
Jacob Grippen,Winona County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party vice chair, said on behalf of the organization Wednesday after the inauguration, "We celebrate our 46th President Joe Biden, and the historic swearing in of Kamala Harris as the first Vice President that is a woman, as well as of African and Asian ancestry. We look forward to exemplifying the words of President Biden from his Inaugural address: 'And we'll lead not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.'"
"Today we bear witness as we do every 4 years to celebrate and honor the President as they take the Oath to uphold our Constitution for the following 4 years. During his remarks Republican US Senator Roy Blunt stated that this day is commonplace because we’ve done this every 4 years since 1789, and miraculous because we’ve done this every 4 years since 1789," Grippen said.
"All of this to say that we couldn’t have said it any better than US National Poet Laureate, 22 year old Amanda Gorman when she gave her remarks: 'And yes, we are far from polished, far from pristine, but that doesn’t mean we are striving to form a union that is perfect. We are striving to forge our union with purpose. To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters, and conditions of man. And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us, but what stands before us. We close the divide because we know to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside. We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another," Grippen concluded the statement.
Richard Dahl, a Winona County DFL staff member, described the win back in November as "the nightmare" being over.
Republican Minnesota Sen. Jeremy Miller of district 28 gave his congratulations back in November to Biden for his presidential win.