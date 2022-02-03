 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian struck by car in Winona

A pedestrian was struck by a car on Wednesday morning in Winona.

According to Winona Police, at approximately 11:59 a.m. officers responded to a call from the area of 6th and Zumbro streets reporting a pedestrian had been struck.

Arriving on the scene, officers discovered that Michael James Maher, 79, of Minnesota City, appeared to have attempted to walk across 6th Street going north when he was struck by a vehicle heading westbound driven by a Winona man, 70.

A vehicle that was parked on the north side of 6th Street was also struck, and the accident did take place outside the crosswalk, according to police.

Maher was transported to a medical facility with "possible serious injuries," according to police. In an update, police were informed that Maher is currently receiving treatment.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the reconstruction process of the accident.

