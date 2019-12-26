{{featured_button_text}}

HOKAH, Minn. — A pedestrian killed on Christmas Eve in Hokah has been identified as Kerrie J. Hauser, 49, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Hokah woman was walking her dog at 10:33 a.m. Dec. 24 on the southbound shoulder of Hwy. 16 when she was struck by an eastbound GMC Acadia driven by Brittany D. Robb, 35, Lewiston, Minn.

The investigation remains under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

