The 2019-20 season of Saint Mary’s University’s Page Series kicked off earlier this month at the Page Theatre. The season is the 33rd for the organization and is full of professional performances that are set to connect students and the Winona community even more closely to the arts.
The Page Theatre, the home to both professional and student performances, is a part of Saint Mary’s University Performance Center, which opened in 1987.
The theater and the series was named after Joseph Page, who donated to and supported the university.
The building is not only used for performances, but also for academic purposes.
The series, according to Performance Center Managing Director Theresa Remick, “was devised to be kind of our way of giving the community access to the artistic experiences that don’t exist here already.”
From the start of the Page Series, touring productions have been presented in the theater.
On average, each season includes 10 to 12 professional acts come to Winona to take part in the Page Series.
Planning starts about 18 to 24 months before the first show of the season. Remick finds herself playing “calendar Tetris.”
“It’s kind of a constant, ongoing process of keeping up to date with who’s out there, what kind of work they’re performing, figuring out what’s going to make sense to present in Winona,” she said. She works with an advisory board, staff and occasionally university faculty to create the best possible lineup for each season.
“What we really try to do is not only present artists on stage, but we find ways to connect the artists with our community,” Remick said.
She said that one example is when Ballet Hispánico performs next month. There will be a ballet masterclass, Latin social dance lessons, a movement workshop at the Friendship Center, an elementary school visit and more.
“All sorts of activities to make sure that the artists who come not only perform for the people who can (purchase) a ticket," Remick said, "but also can share their experiences, their culture, their practice artistically with a really broad number of community members.”
Saint Mary’s students also have the chance to be involved in the Page Series.
Some work opportunities for the students include selling tickets, working in house management and doing tech work for the shows, along with other tasks.
“It’s a chance for (the students) to see people who are kind of at the height of their craft and learn from that and get to work alongside them and get mentored by them a little bit,” Remick said.
“It’s not intentionally a mentoring program, but it is an opportunity for them to see people working at a very high level and learn from that experience.”
You have free articles remaining.
With new adjustments to the general education curriculum at Saint Mary’s University, the arts and first-year classes are more connected than ever before.
The performances included in the Page Series now may relate to lessons being taught in general education courses on the campus.
“The students have an opportunity to see something on stage that can relate back to the curriculum," Remick said, "or relate back to what they’re studying in college and maybe offer some additional context or different perspective, outside of textbook or lecture learning.”
Remick shared an example that a biology professor is teaching about micro-organisms, so a traditional Día de los Muertos, which an upcoming performance relates to, bread recipe was found.
“For me, my favorite thing is if we present something, and the audience reacts really positively toward it, or they find some meaning, or they find that there’s some way that they’ve made a new connection to somebody in the community, or their life has improved in some way, or they started thinking about something differently, then we know that the work we’ve done has made a difference,” Remick said.
“I’ve seen beautiful, beautiful performances. But really, if it’s meaningful to the people that we’re serving through the organization, that’s what’s the most satisfying thing for me.”
Upcoming performances
"Nature," a walking play, kicked off the 2019-2020 season earlier this month.
Next on the calendar is Ballet Hispánico, with a performance set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The organization of dancers brings to communities the opportunity to explore Latino cultures.
"Sugar Skull," a performance focusing on Día de los Muertos, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
The last Page Series performance of the year will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Leyla McCalla, who recently released her third solo album “The Capitalist Blues,” will perform for the audience.
The Okee Dokee Brothers, a Grammy-winning pair, will perform Americana folk music at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Traditional Irish ensemble Danú will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
Next in the season will be SEVEN at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, which is described by the Page Series organizers as “a riveting documentary play based on personal interviews with seven remarkable women who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes in their home countries.”
SPEAK, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, will bring to the stage a combination of Indian Kathak dance and American tap dance.
James Sewell Ballet will conclude the 2019-2020 Page Series season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. The performance is described as including, by the Page Series organizers, “innovative work that explores the technical boundaries of ballet.”
SPEAK and the James Sewell Ballet are both apart of the Driftless Dance Festival, along with a Winona Dance Showcase starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29. The festival will include activities for all who are interested in attending, including master classes, artist talks, workshops and more.
For more information or to purchase tickets to the Page Series performances and the Driftless Dance Festival, visit www.pagetheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.