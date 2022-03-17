Over Six Million People Rode On Street Cars Of This City And La Crosse During Past Year, Announced Wisconsin Railway Light & Power Co.

How would you like to take the job of moving every man, woman and child in the city of New York one mile in one year? It would be some job. Yet the Wisconsin Railway, Light & Power Co. of this city and of La Crosse did a task equal to it last year when it carried 6,155,680 paid fares on the 24 cars operated in these two cities, over 1,384,524 car miles.

The company has a track mileage in the two cities of 24.3 miles. About one fourth of this, or 6.5 miles is located in this city, while in La Crosse there are 17.8 miles of street railway. The company operates daily 24 regular cars in the two cities, with extra cars during the rush hours as the needs of the industrial conditions require. Seven of those regular cars are operated in Winona while in La Crosse 10 more cars are employed regularly, making a total of 17 regular service car in that city.

The above figures reveal some interesting facts about street car operation that the average person seldom notices. For instance, when a car has five persons in it the average per mile business compared with last season is being done. This will also show the distance a car has to travel each day before it begins to earn money and what the per mile gross earning of the company was for the year. If one does not discount for transfers, children and other items that materially effect the earnings of any transportation institution.

A car barn and repair shop of the Wisconsin Railway Light and Power company is located on Johnson, street between Front and Second. Here the cars used on the Winona system are kept in a good state of repair at all times. At the present time the company is giving Hs Winona cars a new coat of fresh paint and are completely overhauling each car.

Supplies Large Territory

In addition to operating the street ear system of Winona and La Crosso, The Wisconsin Railway, Light & Power Co is a big factor in the supplying of electrical current over a large territory surrounding Winona, which is the center of the majority operations of this company. In fact its water power plant at Hatfield, Wis. and the steam plant in Winona last year generated 20,145,220 kilowatt hours.

The development of electricity as a household article is one of the achievements of this generation. Almost any adult person in Winona can recall when the only use made in the home of electricity was for lighting. But what a different condition exists today.

Much of this electrical current was used in Winona to supply the lighting and power needs of this city and to operate the two street cars systems of the company at Winona and La Crosse.

However, in addition to those properties the company owns and operates the electric utilities in Onalaska, Wis., and wholesales electric current to Melrose Light & Power Co., Holmen Service Co., Village of Trempealeau and to the Galesville Light & Power Co.

The company also wholesales power to the Iowa, Minnesota Light & Power Co., which serves Stockton, Lewiston, St Charles, Dover, Eyota, Plainview and Chatfield. Over the company owned lines power is delivered to Homer, Minnesota City, Rollingstone and Fountain City. It also wholesales current to the Altura Power Co., which supplies the village of Altura and the surrounding area with electrical current.

Finds Many Users

On the lines of the Wisconsin, Railway, Light & Power company in this city, and at other points where they operate their own service, there are 4,891 users of electric current, in addition to 693 electrical motors which furnish 6,173 horse power Those motors are principally located In this city and are In all the large manufacturing plants, making this city practically an electrically operated manufacturing point.

The company has two sources of power generation. located in Winona and at Hatfield, Wis. The Hatfield power plant is located on the Black River of Wisconsin and is a 5,000-kilowatt hydro plant and was constructed by the company in recent years at a great cost so that the cities it supplies with current could receive the cheapest possible electric current. The plant is modern in every respect and a great asset to the company.

Winona Plant Modern

The Winona plant is a steam plant. It has been built in recent years on the river front just below the Bay State Milling company’s property. It is considered to be one of the finest steam generating plants in the entire Northwest. It is modern In every respect and has proven to be a very efficient generator of electric power. It, like the waterpower plant at Hatfield, is a 5,000-kilowatt plant, featuring automatic coal handling equipment.

The “Wisconsin Railway, Light & Power Co. was organized in 1913 by consolidation of The La Crosse Water Co., Winona Railway & Light Co, and the La Crosse City Railway Co. into the present company. The capital stock of the company is $1,230,000 00 and bonds to the amount of $2,445,000.00, making a grand total of $3,675,000.00. The local offices of the company are located at the corner of Third and Lafayette streets. A display room of the latest in electrical equipment is a feature of this office.

The company here and at La Crosse and in connection with the maintenance of its various lines, and the operation of its streetcar systems, and generation plants employs over 200 people.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0