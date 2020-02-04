Frozen River Film Festival ins Winona aims to spark in-depth conversation and entertain crowds during its 15th year.
The five-day festival, which opens Wednesday, includes mostly documentary films that cover a wide range of topics.
“They’re not the type of documentary films that most people think of. It’s a lot like the kind of things you see on Netflix where they’re fun. They’re really exciting,” Sara Enzenauer, FRFF executive director, said.
She explained that the excitement can come from details such as unique story arcs or a big plot twist that the filmmaker was able to document.
After the films, visitors can explore their thoughts that resulted from the film and discuss these with other attendees.
Enzenauer said that documentaries are an easily accessible opportunity to spark a discussion. While opportunities such as book clubs, she said, often take more time out of a person’s schedule, documentaries and the discussions after usually take a much shorter period of time.
“I’ve been really trying to look for (the films) that make me question how I feel about things and what my views are, because I think it's really important to see other points of view and other, different ways of life and things like that to kind of better understand the people around you,” Enzenauer said.
“So I think the documentary films are really good at posing those questions and helping you to see things from different points of view, which is super important when you're trying to build or help to create a tight-knit community that is really focused on trying to help one another and make our community a better place,” she said.
Often, filmmakers — including many from Minnesota — attend the showings of their documentaries at the festival and become involved in the discussions afterward.
“The directors are able to come and talk about the films and kind of help with those discussions,” Enzenauer said. “And so that's something we're really excited about, too, especially because a lot of the directors, they've been working on the film for years, so they're really kind of rooted into the story that's being told.”
She said that these discussions are where her favorite memories develop from each year.
“You can have a theater full of people, and you can talk to 12 of them as they come out and they all have something different that they've taken away from the film,” she said. “And so I think I really enjoy that to see how one film that a large audience can watch affects so many people in so many different ways. But yet we're all here for like this community experience to learn and grow together, but we're all doing it in our own ways as well.”
Enzenauer and a screening committee choose which films to show during the festival. Scouting at other, larger film festivals contributes to finding films to show, along with submissions from filmmakers.
The films are shown at multiple different locations throughout Winona, including Winona Senior High School, Winona Public Library, Island City Brewing Co., Saint Mary’s University, Winona State University and Winona 7.
There will be over 80 films shown during the festival.
Three of the documentaries Enzenauer is most looking forward to are “Gene McCarthy: Alone in the Land of the Aardvarks,” “Hillbilly” and “Human Nature.”
She said that “Gene McCarthy" is a work-in-progress viewing. It was created by Twin Cities filmmakers about the Minnesota senator, and a preview for this documentary was shown at the film festival a few years ago.
Enzenauer’s excited to see how the film has developed since the first short preview.
“Gene McCarthy” will be shown from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at WSU’s Stark Hall’s Miller Auditorium and from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at WSU’s Science Lab Center 120.
Enzenauer said “Hillbilly” focuses on a California resident visiting her family in the Appalachia. While there, the woman attempts to discover why the region strongly supports President Donald Trump.
Enzenauer said she enjoys this film because the woman is appreciating and learning about people who have different points of view.
“That one I'm really excited about to see the discussion that goes on here, because I know there is kind of a two very different communities in town. So I'm hoping that we can all learn from that and how to better live together as a community,” Enzenauer said.
“Hillbilly” will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursday at Winona Senior High School and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at WSU’s Science Lab Center 120. One of the directors will be present Thursday evening for a Q&A session.
“Human Nature” is about gene editing. The documentary reveals how the process works and the technology that is used to do it.
Enzenauer said that it’s interesting learning more in depth about the topic, because she’s learned over time some details about it on the news.
“Human Nature” will be shown at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Winona 7 and at 10 a.m. Sunday at WSU’s Stark Hall’s Miller Auditorium.
