Over 2,000 COVID-19 tests completed so far at semi-permanent Winona testing site

While there have been more positive cases in the county in recent weeks, the cases aren’t all coming from the test site. De Stefano said that the positive results have come from a mixture of locations, including Winona Health.

At the new testing site location though, which is located in the Winona Mall, testing does not include the normal swab deep into the nose.

De Stefano said that a funnel is attached to a small tube that people are asked to spit a certain amount into. The tube is then plugged, which releases a preservative that keeps the sample usable for up to two weeks.

The saliva-testing site was only one of two in the state when it opened in early October.

When she first learned about the site, De Stefano said her reaction was, “I personally was overjoyed. I think that testing is a really great mitigation strategy to help us combat COVID-19. And so just having the extra testing capacity in the Winona community is just going to help us in the long run against our battle with COVID-19.”

The testing site is open weekly from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The testing site is accessible at the back of the mall near the DMV.