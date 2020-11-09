Over 2,000 COVID-19 tests completed so far at semi-permanent Winona testing site

Almost a month has passed by since Winona’s semi-permanent free COVID-19 testing site opened, and over 2,000 saliva tests have already been completed there.
“It’s been really phenomenal. Honestly, we’re so excited as a team to have the saliva testing site here in Winona,” Violet De Stefano, Winona County Emergency Management assistant, said last week.
“We’ve been really happy with the way that the site has been functioning, and we’ve been receiving a lot of really good feedback from the community as well,” she said.
For the first three weeks of being open, the site completed 602 tests in the week of Oct. 11, 594 tests in the week of Oct. 18, and 822 tests in the week of Oct. 25.
Not all tests have been completed on Winona County residents, as originally the site was open to any Minnesotan.
Now, Wisconsin residents can also visited the site, which is expected to be open until at least Dec. 31 with an extension possible depending on if CARES Act Funding is received.
The site is capable of doing about 1,200 tests a day, with 13 tables open for people to be tested at during any time.
De Stefano said there is normally not a line, unless people stop by a little bit before noon.
While there have been more positive cases in the county in recent weeks, the cases aren’t all coming from the test site. De Stefano said that the positive results have come from a mixture of locations, including Winona Health.
At the new testing site location though, which is located in the Winona Mall, testing does not include the normal swab deep into the nose.
De Stefano said that a funnel is attached to a small tube that people are asked to spit a certain amount into. The tube is then plugged, which releases a preservative that keeps the sample usable for up to two weeks.
The saliva-testing site was only one of two in the state when it opened in early October.
When she first learned about the site, De Stefano said her reaction was, “I personally was overjoyed. I think that testing is a really great mitigation strategy to help us combat COVID-19. And so just having the extra testing capacity in the Winona community is just going to help us in the long run against our battle with COVID-19.”
The testing site is open weekly from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The testing site is accessible at the back of the mall near the DMV.
To pre-register online for testing, which helps shorten the in-person process, visit mncovidtestingappt.as.me/schedule.php.
