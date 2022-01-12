Over 100 cases of Influenza A diagnosed at Winona Health so far this season

While Winona experienced a break from the influenza last year, the illness has returned to the community for the 2021-22 season.

As of Wednesday, Winona Health staff have diagnosed 110 patients with Influenza A so far this season.

Three patients have been hospitalized with influenza this season at Winona Health.

"Influenza is in the community and, as always, we encourage vaccination and all the possible mitigation strategies to prevent the spread," the health organization shared.

Winona Health has been able to vaccinate 9,015 people against influenza this season so far as of Tuesday.

Free influenza vaccines continue to be available at Winona Health at the Parkview Office Building, with a walk-in clinic open until Friday. The clinics hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Additionally, people can walk-in to the Main Street Clinic for an influenza shot, but a cost will be charged.

The amount of cases this season is greatly different compared to the last, as the 2020-21 season saw no influenza diagnoses at Winona Health.

Winona Health CEO/President Rachelle Schultz shared this accomplishment in August at a city council meeting, saying, "In 2020, for the first time, we did not see a single case of influenza in our community. While we did provide influenza vaccinations, it was masking, along with other infection prevention efforts, that provided that greater level of protection. And, in effect, we eliminated influenza in our community."

For more information about the flu and vaccinations available, visit winonahealth.org.

