Out of the Shadows: Predatory offenses in Winona County and how they are dealt with

Galewski added that the state has the highest burden in the court of law in order to take a case forward, which is to prove an accusation beyond a reasonable doubt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Galewski said she wishes more people could understand the trauma-informed issues in criminal sexual conduct cases.

“When I’m evaluating a case, I really need to look at how the jury is going to view this, how they’re going to interpret it and how they are going to apply what we’re presenting to the law that they have to follow,” Galewski said.

“I think that it’s very common if you just ask someone their opinion of sexual assault, they’ll say that they’re against it, but what kind of conduct really falls into sexual assault?” Galewski asked. “Once they start applying it to a specific case, a specific set of facts, are they willing to find someone guilty for sexual assault? What are the biases that the general public still holds that really does hamper our criminal justice system in responding to these types of cases?”

Often times, a victim and suspect in a criminal sexual conduct case share a close relationship, and this can lead to the victim not wanting to report it for fear of scrutiny from those within their inner circle.