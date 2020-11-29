OUR SPECIAL REPORT: Spotlighting sex offenses to draw discussion out of the shadows

Earlier this month, I sat within feet of a 29-year-old man who then stood accused of raping an 8-year-old girl. The scene filled me with plenty of unease wondering if I would be called to stand in judgment of him.

I had been summoned for jury duty in Lake County criminal court near my home in Northwest Indiana, and I was three potential jurors away from being interviewed by prosecutors and the defense attorney for the final jury panel.

I felt great relief, for a host of reasons, when that jury panel was finalized before it was my turn to be questioned for possible service.

The last thing any loving parent wants to do is sit through multiple days of testimony about one of the most horrific things that can be done to a child.

So a clear burden fell from my figurative shoulders as I walked free from Lake County Court in Crown Point, Indiana, that day in early November.

It may be similar to the sensation many of us feel when we read about sex offenses in newspaper headlines or hear the stories on broadcast news.

“Thank God that’s not happening in my world, to my kids, to my family,” we may say to ourselves.