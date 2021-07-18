Otto Bremer Trust grant to support MSC students' basic needs

Minnesota State College Southeast said a $50,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust will help the college meet basic needs and provide wraparound support to low-income students pursuing post-secondary education in southeastern Minnesota.
On June 30, the Otto Bremer Trust announced $12,125,516 in grants and program-related investments to 210 organizations as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle. Organizations across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin received awards.
“We are pleased and grateful to be among the organizations that are recognized by the Otto Bremer Trust for making a positive impact on their communities,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast. “As a technical and community college, students come to MSC Southeast seeking new credentials, retraining, and career advancement. This grant will help them attain their educational goals and find stable employment in high-demand jobs that pay sustainable living wages.”
The grant from the Otto Bremer Trust will provide a significant boost to the college’s efforts to be more holistic in serving students. In the past year, 77% of MSC Southeast students were eligible for federal Pell grants, indicating the high level of need among the college’s student population. The college has greatly increased its capacity to serve students with on-campus food pantries and social services provided by basic needs outreach specialists and a student success advisor.
“As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, access to basic needs such as housing, food and transportation is more challenging than ever for many of our students,” said Josiah Litant, MSC Southeast vice president of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. “This grant will allow us to augment our level of support for students and will be critical to helping them on their pathway towards graduation. We are deeply appreciative to the Otto Bremer Trust for being a partner with us in this work.”