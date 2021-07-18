 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Otto Bremer Trust grant to support MSC students' basic needs
0 comments
top story

Otto Bremer Trust grant to support MSC students' basic needs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Otto Bremer Trust
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Minnesota State College Southeast said a $50,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust will help the college meet basic needs and provide wraparound support to low-income students pursuing post-secondary education in southeastern Minnesota.

On June 30, the Otto Bremer Trust announced $12,125,516 in grants and program-related investments to 210 organizations as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle. Organizations across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin received awards.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We are pleased and grateful to be among the organizations that are recognized by the Otto Bremer Trust for making a positive impact on their communities,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast. “As a technical and community college, students come to MSC Southeast seeking new credentials, retraining, and career advancement. This grant will help them attain their educational goals and find stable employment in high-demand jobs that pay sustainable living wages.”

The grant from the Otto Bremer Trust will provide a significant boost to the college’s efforts to be more holistic in serving students. In the past year, 77% of MSC Southeast students were eligible for federal Pell grants, indicating the high level of need among the college’s student population. The college has greatly increased its capacity to serve students with on-campus food pantries and social services provided by basic needs outreach specialists and a student success advisor.

“As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, access to basic needs such as housing, food and transportation is more challenging than ever for many of our students,” said Josiah Litant, MSC Southeast vice president of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. “This grant will allow us to augment our level of support for students and will be critical to helping them on their pathway towards graduation. We are deeply appreciative to the Otto Bremer Trust for being a partner with us in this work.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

High blood pressure, heat and humidity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News