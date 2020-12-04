Otto Bremer Trust awards grants to four Winona organizations

Karen Stettler, Farm Beginnings Organizer for Land Stewardship Project, said the grant will allow the organization to offer additional assistance:

“Bremer funding will enable LSP members, staff and allies to work to increase community connectivity for farm and food businesses, shift narrative and funding to expand infrastructure for local farm and food businesses and increase access to land and securing land tenure for BIPOC and white beginning farmers and food producers.”

Stettler added that the grant will also allow Land Stewardship Project to offer a number of winter workshops for retiring farmers and non-operating landowners.

In town, Winona ORC has received $55,000, which will be used to provide virtual job coaching to maintain employment for individuals with disabilities.

Heidi Smith, executive director for Winona ORC, elaborated that the grant will expand the opportunities of the individuals that Winona ORC typically serve on-site.

“Many of these individuals do not have personal devices to engage in virtual services, and this will allow us to loan them the electronic equipment they will need to once again be connected to their friends from work and continue to work on their vocational skills, even as they stay safe at home,” Smith said.