Otto Bremer Trust awards grants to four Winona organizations

Four Winona organizations have been awarded grants that total approximately $240,000.
The grants come courtesy of Otto Bremer Trust, which recently awarded $8.6 million in grants to organizations throughout Minnesota.
“With this latest round of grants, we are reminded of the critical need that communities and individuals across the region continue to have as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and economic impacts,” Charlotte Johnson, Otto Bremer Trust Co-CEO and Trustee, said in a release Tuesday.
According to the release, approximately $840,000 has been awarded to southeastern Minnesota organizations alone.
Notable recipients include Habitat for Humanity Winona-Fillmore Counties, Land Stewardship Project in Lewiston, Winona ORC and Project FINE.
Habitat for Humanity received $60,000 from Otto Bremer Trust, with its release stating that the money will go toward “providing critical home repairs for low-income and elderly homeowners in Winona and Fillmore counties.”
“We are grateful for the partnership with Otto Bremer Trust that makes it possible for our volunteers to repair more homes in Winona,” said Amanda Hedlund, executive director of Habitat for Humanity for Winona and Fillmore counties.
Over in Lewiston, Land Stewardship Project was awarded the largest sum of the Winona County-based organizations, receiving $75,000 to train beginning farmers, establish support networks and increase the financial capacity and sustainability of family farmers.
Karen Stettler, Farm Beginnings Organizer for Land Stewardship Project, said the grant will allow the organization to offer additional assistance:
“Bremer funding will enable LSP members, staff and allies to work to increase community connectivity for farm and food businesses, shift narrative and funding to expand infrastructure for local farm and food businesses and increase access to land and securing land tenure for BIPOC and white beginning farmers and food producers.”
Stettler added that the grant will also allow Land Stewardship Project to offer a number of winter workshops for retiring farmers and non-operating landowners.
In town, Winona ORC has received $55,000, which will be used to provide virtual job coaching to maintain employment for individuals with disabilities.
Heidi Smith, executive director for Winona ORC, elaborated that the grant will expand the opportunities of the individuals that Winona ORC typically serve on-site.
“Many of these individuals do not have personal devices to engage in virtual services, and this will allow us to loan them the electronic equipment they will need to once again be connected to their friends from work and continue to work on their vocational skills, even as they stay safe at home,” Smith said.
Also in Winona, Project FINE has received $55,000, which will be used provide services, educational programs and assistance for new Americans in Winona County.
Fatima Said, executive director of Project FINE, expressed gratitude toward Otto Bremer Trust:
“I’m so grateful to Otto Bremer for really recognizing the needs in southeast Minnesota and awarding all these other organizations, including Project FINE, and helping our community to be better and helping other non-profits to serve people in our region.”
Said said while the grant will go toward general operations, additional focus will be put on community engagement, advancing equity in the region and staff development.
For engagement, Said wants to strengthen, promote and ultimately work better with Project FINE’s advisory board, which is made up of refugee immigrants.
As for advancing equity in the region, Said described it as something that is always important and can be improved upon.
“That’s a reality that is more important than ever—to bring people together, to eliminate fear and find a way that we all feel like we belong,” Said said.
In regards to staff development, Said said she hopes to build upon Project FINE’s relationship with the community.
