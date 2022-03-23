Osterholm meets with Winona County COVID-19 Incident Command Team

Michael T. Osterholm, Ph.D., MPH, met virtually with Winona County’s COVID-19 Incident Command Team this week.

Osterholm is a renowned epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota.

The Winona County COVID-19 Incident Command Team led the county’s response to the COVID pandemic for the last two years.

Osterholm spoke to the team about the “next normal” of the pandemic.

Osterholm advised that COVID is not done yet. He predicts cases will continue to rise and fall. Even as one of the leaders in his field, he admitted that there is still much uncertainty with what COVID will bring next. As a precaution he encouraged the team to continue providing vaccinations and booster shots.

Osterholm thanked the team for their work on the front lines. He spoke of the difficulties the team likely faced during an unpredictable pandemic.

He stated that officials at local agencies are leading the fight against misinformation and “vaccine hostility.”

Osterholm encouraged the team to continue to speak the known science and continue their hard work.

The Winona County COVID-19 Incident Command Team continues to observe COVID-19’s impact on the community.

Like many public health officials, the team is monitoring increases in COVID-19 cases in other countries. They will provide information and guidance if the county sees a similar rise in cases and hospitalizations.

The Team is also planning vaccine distribution to children aged 6 months to 4 years should the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health recommend a vaccine for this age group.

For information on Winona County’s efforts, check out the Winona County website COVID-19 response tab or the Winona County’s Health and Human Services Facebook page.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, call (507) 457-6375. Winona County does make home visits to individuals who are homebound.

Osterholm’s extensive resume includes being Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health, a professor in the Technological Leadership Institute, College of Science and Engineering, and an adjunct professor in the Medical School, all at the University of Minnesota.

In November 2020, Osterholm was appointed to President-elect Joe Biden's 13-member Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board.

From June 2018 through May 2019, he served as a Science Envoy for Health Security on behalf of the US Department of State.

He is also on the Board of Regents at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

Winona County’s COVID-19 Incident Command Team includes officials from Public Health, Emergency Management, and the County Attorney’s office.