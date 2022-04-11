Organization Spotlight: Winona County Historical Society embraces local at History Center

In a smaller town like Winona, there are plenty of stories to be told as time has passed. Those stories are told by the Winona County Historical Society.

Established in 1935, the society’s first museum was on the second floor of the Lumberman’s building, which is now the Laird Norton Center for the Arts. The current day Winona County History Center was acquired by the society in 1973, was originally home to the historic 1915 armory.

The center houses many exhibits, including “We Are Water,” an exhibit that travels around the state focusing on different aspects of water in various communities including the local watershed.

Of all the exhibits, the center’s executive director Carrie Johnson says “We Are Water” is her favorite because it holds a personal connection for her.

“It’s made Winona especially coming out of COVID, a place where I started making connections with people who have the same love of water as me,” Johnson said. “So it really did something for me personally, and then making connections with the community which this organization has done well for a long time.”

The museum is also begging to undertake some upgrades to the armory, including some new exhibits. Johnson estimates the process will be happening over the next five to 10 years.

“There’s a number of priorities that we’re starting to address,” Johnson added. “We have a strategic plan that we worked with museum consultants to put together, so we could kind of get our heads around how you do this kind of massive project.”

Some of the upgrades include lighting, an early history exhibit and a Native American exhibit, which Johnson is hoping will be directed by the Native American community.

“We had to take our Native American exhibit down because of a construction project recently, but we knew it was going to be a priority in this next phase, and so that is something that we’re hoping to start working on,” Johnson said.

The armory isn’t the only part of the center the Historical Society is looking to upgrade. They are also planning to replace their HVAC system, an often underlooked part of a museum.

“HVAC is really important for a museum particularly because the preservation of historic collections,” Johnson said. “It depends on maintaining constant temperature and humidity and having that kind of dust free environment as much as you can.”

For Johnson, who joined the center in her current role at the beginning of the pandemic, one of the many great things about the center is that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Johnson also enjoys the sense of partnership the center receives from other nonprofits, calling it “remarkable” to see such “a collaborative spirit.”

But if there was one thing that excites Johnson, who has worked in museums her whole career and has an anthropology background, about working in the center, it’s the ability to tell the stories of our past.

“I think maybe the the anthropologist in me likes the local level history, because it can be about people, a community and ... day-to-day life as opposed to a bigger museum,” Johnson said. “I think that the local history and the anthropology kind of go together more than if it was a war museum or something. It’s not a history that I’m into, and now you get to tell everybody’s story this way.”

The society will be hosting History on the River tours in the summer, where once a month the society takes the Cal Fremling Boat, a Winona State University vessel, out on the river and offers a program during that time.

For more information about the historical society and center, visit http://www.winonahistory.org/.

