Organization Spotlight: Miller Ingenuity celebrates 75 years of serving railroads and community

As Miller Ingenuity gets ready to celebrate 75 years, the company continues to improve not only railroads across the country but also maintains a large presence in Winona.

Founded in 1947, Miller Ingenuity creates devices aimed at helping to improve safety on railroads, specifically for workers who are on the rails. While that is its top priority, the company also has a hand in the parts that make up a locomotive, building much of the inner workings of locomotives.

The first invention of the company came at the hands of its founder, Rudy Miller, who was able to manufacture the wick lubricator, which lubricates the axels of railroad cars and is still in use today. Since the lubricator, the company has continued to manufacture many different parts and products, including its latest product, ZoneGuard.

ZoneGuard is placed on railroad tracks to help workers know when there is an incoming train. The product utilizes a camera, multiple sensors and an apparatus that the workers wear that will give them a signal when the system detects a train will be incoming.

For company president Steve Blue, ZoneGuard is a product that the industry needed to have long ago with the dangerous work that happens on the rails.

"(ZoneGuard) saves lives of track workers," Blue said. "A lot of them get killed every year because that train comes on and they don't know until it's too late. Even though the railroad has all kinds of operating rules of the train is not supposed to be there, it ends up being there."

The company also recently announced a partnership with Railworks, a railroad company that serves just about every aspect possible on the tracks, which Blue called "a big deal for us."

"That'll be a game-changer for ZoneGuard because they have so much more reach than I do," Blue said. "They're a huge company. They're all over North America. And they can get into places that I couldn't afford to get into; I wouldn't be able to have the relationships."

Blue also emphasized that not only will the network that ZoneGuard will be available to be wider, but that the product can keep even more workers safe.

"I've been on many tracks in my career, and I can tell you that a 45 mile an hour locomotive coming up behind you, believe it or not, you'll never hear it until it's too late," Blue said.

But as it was with every industry during the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic altered the railroad industry. For Miller Ingenuity, sales dropped about 25% through the first year of the pandemic, Blue said.

However, Blue stated that the company came out of the pandemic stronger than how it went in largely due to keeping a close eye on its balance sheet and keeping it strong — which was a key factor in Blue not having to do any layoffs.

"I didn't do that for two reasons. One, I just didn't think it was right. If we're still if we're still making money, why lay people off just because we weren't making as much money?" Blue said. "And secondly, I knew at some point in time, I want to get them back."

Another important thing for Blue, and something that he is proud of, is that the employees buy into the culture that he wanted to create.

"We have a culture here and we have a set of values that all of our employees believe in," Blue said. "We're really, really big into culture and employee involvement."

One of the unique things that Miller Ingenuity has as far as employee involvement is that when conducting an interview, the team that the interviewee would be working with conducts the interview and makes the final decision on if the interviewee is brought into the company.

Another innovation Blue put into the company is a space for employees called the Creation Station. The Creation Station is a spot where employees can go to brainstorm ideas and collaborate with their colleagues. It's also the spot, Blue says, where ZoneGuard was born.

"It's basically what I call a Google-like campus in a factory," Blue said. "Our employees are free to go back there anytime they want and just brainstorm noodle about stuff, solve problems and create opportunities."

One of the things that Blue is particularly proud of is the level of involvement that his employees have in the community. Many of his employees have volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and have held positions on boards of various organizations in Winona including Winona Community Foundation, the American Red Cross and Ready Set School.

"I think we should pay back where we earn we are in our keeping this community so therefore we ought to contribute to it and you'll see our fingerprints everywhere in town," Blue said.

Blue also added that Winona is a very "business-friendly environment" where businesses are valued immensely.

As for the 75th anniversary celebration, Miller Ingenuity will be holding two separate events, one for employees and one by invitation.

The employee event will be a day for the employees to celebrate themselves, something Blue felt was very important to do, and will be doing 75 hours of community service in the morning with a tour boat on the river to follow in the afternoon.

The second event will include guided tours of the factory to show the evolution of the factory over the past 75 years, with proclamations being made by Winona Mayor Scott Sherman and Winona city councilman George Borzyskowski.

To learn more about Miller Ingenuity, visit https://www.milleringenuity.com/.

