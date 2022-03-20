Organization Spotlight: Habitat for Humanity continues to rebuild houses and communities

With housing prices high, some people in the community can’t afford to make necessary repairs to their homes to prepare for extreme weather conditions. That’s where Habitat for Humanity comes in.

Started in 1976, Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit that helps to repair and build homes in the communities it serves. The organization was originally founded in segregated Georgia by Clarence Jordan as a unsegregated community to build homes for their neighbors.

That’s the part that gives the Winona Habitat for Humanity executive director Amanda Hedlund “goosebumps” about the organization’s history.

As for the Winona branch, it was founded in 1994 and has served 54 families in its history, including two projects that it is working on currently. It also has a ReStore, where people can buy supplies, furniture and other appliances with all the proceeds from those sales going back into the organization for future housing projects.

For community engagement director Jessi Darst, she got to see the good work that Habitat for Humanity firsthand.

“The first house that was built in town here in 1994 was actually one of my friends from school. That made a real impression on me because I had been to their previous place and they were lovely people, but it was not a great place to live,” Darst said. “And then to see them get this new house really just made an impression on me that good people get helped by this organization.”

With all the good work that Habitat for Humanity does, the organization, like many organizations, was massively impacted by the pandemic. For Darst, that made her job just a little bit harder since it is mostly volunteer based.

“Some of our retired volunteers took a break just when things were not quite as safe and we fully supported that,” Darst said.

“There was a period of time where our ReStore was closed and volunteer activity was not permitted by our international partners. So we diverted staff towards repair projects, and we filled in the gaps that were volunteers usually active with our own team. And so we were able to keep up a robust repair schedule despite these pretty challenging headwinds,” Hedlund said.

Hedlund also added that through this pandemic, there has been a increased amount of need in housing repair, especially with the current economy.

“We’ve expanded our team, we’re repairing and building more houses than we ever have before, and we’re looking at a trajectory of continued growth that we’ll see that expands into the rural footprint of Winona County as well,” Hedlund said.

“If you look around Winona County, you can see that the need for affordable housing is fast. There are 1000 units too few for people who need an affordable place to live between rental and ownership. So if you’re looking at what is one of the greatest needs Winona County faces right now, it’s an affordable place to live,” she added.

However, the organization is starting to have volunteers return back to the sites and the ReStore as things start to get closer to some semblance of normal.

“We’re starting to get more new volunteers again, which is really good,” Darst said. “A lot of our retired volunteers, they come once a week they’re here at 8:30 ready to go and it’s part of their social circle really, once they aren’t in the workplace anymore. This is of their family now.”

As for getting involved, both Hedlund and Darst agreed that the biggest thing people can do is simply reach out to their companies, organizations or communities.

“Businesses are a really important partner in home construction, because along with their sponsorship and employee volunteerism, they show the community how much they care about Winona as a place to live and work,” Hedlund said. “So we really love it when people involve their employers to come out and help us build houses.”

“There’s all different ways, all different levels of commitment and involvement, but we feel really supported by this community and our doors always open to people who are interested,” Darst added.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity, or to find out how to volunteer or contribute, visit https://habitatwinona.org/.

