Organization Spotlight: CareerForce gives resources for all job seekers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many employees have found themselves back in the job market, and some are hunting for a new job for the first time in years. For those individuals, CareerForce is there to help in any capacity during that journey.

Located at the Minnesota State College Southeast campus, CareerForce provides various services for anyone searching for a new job including resume building, preparing for interviews and other programs. It also provide services for employers to help them find employees to fill their various vacancies.

There are six workforce development representatives on staff at CareerForce, each with specific focuses and programs to help individuals in their job search.

One of the programs that Autumn Herber, a workforce development representative, oversees and holds in high regard is the Dislocated Worker Program. It is for workers who have been laid off due to no fault of their own, regardless of their job, previous experience or education.

With that program, CareerForce offers any training that may be needed for people who haven’t been on the job hunt in a long time and may need to refresh their skills.

“We’ve seen a lot of that before, unfortunately sometimes companies do have to lay people off and it’s no fault of their own, they could have been there for a really long time doing a great job. But perhaps that division is not able to be feasibly there anymore,” Herber said.

Herber added that one of the most rewarding things about this program is that even though it’s always hard to be let go from a job, in some cases people rediscover a passion or a dream that they hadn’t been able to pursue for a long time. Not only does the program help job seekers find a new job, but it continues to offer support after they start one.

“Even a year after they get that job (we reach out) to make sure that things are going well, and just providing that follow up to make sure that they’re succeeding in their job,” Herber added. “When you switch to a new job that is going to be so hard and there’s going to be roadblocks they’re going to run into, and we’re here to provide that assistance and that guidance, to help them to get over those little barriers to be able to find success in their new job.”

But that is only one program available through CareerForce. Hannah Faas, another workplace employment representative, helps job seekers with refreshing their resumes and conducting job searches to find the best opportunities for them in Winona County.

While these services have proven to be invaluable, during the pandemic, CareerForce had to adapt to the circumstances as most businesses did and made their services available virtually.

“Someone can call in and we can help them over the phone and go through all of their questions, things like that,” Herber said. “Or we can do something you know, via Zoom or via Teams or any of those online platforms and assist them so they don’t have to make the trip into the office.”

Both Faas and Herber are passionate and have a lot of pride in what they do, both for the same reason: the ability to help those who are down on their luck.

“For most people, your job is your livelihood, and to be in a position where you’re unemployed and you’re scared, and you don’t know what’s going to happen next, just having somebody to work through that with you and being able to provide those services to people who might be struggling or scared or are unsure of what is to come is a very rewarding experience,” Faas said.

“I think that being able to truly assist somebody in their time of need is so important,” Herber added. “Then seeing that excitement when they can even know the direction that they want to do and when they can get to that point or when they can graduate or can get that job or whatever it might be that their ultimate goal is and they can reach that goal and then they come back and say ‘Thank you for helping me to get to that point’...whatever it might be just really knowing that you truly influenced somebody’s direction of their life as well as their family; that you can have that that direct influence on assisting and helping somebody.”

To learn more about CareerForce, visit careerforcemn.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.