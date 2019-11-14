Parking rules have officially changed on Huff Street in Winona.
An ordinance passed by the Winona City Council has made it so parking is no longer allowed from Sixth and Lake streets on Huff Street.
Signs have been posted in the areas affected by this change.
The Winona Police Department has started issuing citations for the violation of this new ordinance and will continue doing so.
