Orders open for Mainspring Community Cookbook

CALEDONIA -- After gathering over 160 recipes from the region, the Mainspring Community Cookbook is now available for pre-order at mainspringmn.org/cookbook. The pre-order sale will run until Nov. 20.

The collection of recipes is a true celebration of local heritage, featuring recipes for Norwegian rommegrot to venison sausage to fan-favorite muffins from a local apple orchard.

Pre-ordered cookbooks will be available for pickup or shipping by early December. The cookbooks make wonderful gifts and could also come in handy to plan holiday meals. The pre-order special prices are: $20 for one copy, $35 for two, and $50 for three. An additional $5 is required for orders requesting shipping. Supplies will be limited, so pre-ordering is encouraged.

The cookbook opens with commissioned recipes from Elena Terry, an Indigenous chef and member of the Hocak Nation whose creative dishes demonstrate her wisdom of the Driftless region’s Native foodways. There are also recipes representing a range of cuisines and food cultures including Taiwanese, Vietnamese, Norwegian, Swedish, German, Thai, Moroccan, and more. In addition to these delicious recipes, the cookbook also features the food photography of regional artist Elisabeth Fondell, who edited the cookbook.

This project is generously supported by the Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce and Mainspring’s Founder’s Circle. Mainspring is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing arts and cultural experiences to the residents and visitors of southeast Minnesota. More information can be found at http://mainspringmn.org.

